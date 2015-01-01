पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बत्ती गुल, मीटर चालू:भोपाल के जवाहर चौक में 11 माह पहले टूटी दुकानें के बिल अभी भी आ रहे, दुकानदार परेशान

भाेपालएक घंटा पहले
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।
  • नगर निगम ने 36 साल पहले आवंटित की थी ये दुकानें
  • सभी तारीखाें में रीडिंग ताे एक समान और खपत शून्य बताई

जवाहर चाैक पर बनाई गई स्मार्ट राेड की जद में आईं दुकानें अब वजूद में ही नहीं हैं, लेकिन बिजली कंपनी के अमले द्वारा इन दुकानाें के बिल बराबर भेजे जा रहे हैं। इस सड़क के बनने से वहां 100 से ज्यादा दुकानें टूटी थीं। यह इलाका इंदिरा मार्केट कहलाता था जाे टीटी नगर जाेन के दायरे में आता था।

इस मार्केट की ये दुकानें नगर निगम द्वारा करीब 36 साल पहले 100 से अधिक दुकानदाराें काे आवंटित की गईं थी। वहां स्मार्ट राेड प्रस्तावित हाेने के कारण दुकानें हटाईं गईं थी। हैरत की बात ताे यह है कि बिलाें में रीडिंग की तारीखें ताे अलग- अलग हैं लेकिन रीडिंग में अंतर नहीं है।

जाेन द्वारा इस दाैरान भेजे गए बिलाें में हर महीने की रीडिंग की अलग- अलग तारीख भी दर्शाई गई है। इन सभी तारीखाें में रीडिंग ताे एक समान और खपत शून्य बताई गई। बिलाें में इन उपभाेक्ताओं पर पिछला बकाया भी बताया गया है। इनमें से एक दुकानदार राजवीर का कहना है कि दुकानें इस साल 3 जनवरी काे ही हटा दी गईं थी।

बिजली के मीटर भी निकाल लिए थे, फिर भी बिल भेजे जा रहे हैं। बिजली कंपनी के साउथ डिवीजन के डीजीएम पंकज यादव ने बताया कि इन उपभाेक्ताओं ने कहा था कि हमें दुकानें दाेबारा आवंटित हाेंगी, इसलिए कनेकशन नहीं काटे जाएं। अब इन्हें स्थायी रूप से कनेक्शन काटने के नाेटिस दे दिए गए हैं।

क्या-क्या है बिलों में

  • सर्विस क्र. 2304601-टीटीएन1-11 एन 2601019554 में भी मई से अक्टूबर तक रीडिंग एक जैसी 4557.0 बताई गई। नवंबर में यह बिल 251 व पिछला बकाया सहित 2432 रुपए का बिल दिया गया।
  • मीटर क्रमांक ईएलवाईएमईआर 26396-9224805000 के बिल में मई से अक्टूबर तक 6 महीने की खपत शून्य दर्शाई गई है।
