सियासत का खेल:बीएसपी विधायक रामबाई बोलीं- अगला चुनाव भाजपा के टिकट पर लड़ने की इच्छा

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
बसपा विधायक रामबाई ने भाजपा में शामिल होने का संकेत दे दिया है।
  • रामबाई ने कहा - शिवराज सरकार में मिल सकता है मंत्री पद का दर्जा

दमोह जिले के पथरिया से बीएसपी विधायक राम बाई ने कहा है कि उनकी इच्छा अगला विधानसभा चुनाव भाजपा की टिकट पर लड़ने की है। मुझे शिवराज सरकार में मंत्री भूपेंद्र सिंह और गोविंद सिंह राजपूत मेरे जीजा हैं। उन्होंने भाजपा में शामिल होने को कहा है, लेकिन इस दौरान राम बाई पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ की तारीफ करने में भी नहीं चूकीं। उन्होंने कहा कि कमलनाथ का डेढ़ साल का कार्यकाल अच्छा रहा है। मैं उनका एहसान नहीं भूल सकती। राम बाई बुधवार को भोपाल में पत्रकारों से चर्चा कर कर रही थीं।

उपचुनाव के दौरान राम बाई के अलावा बीएसपी के दूसरे विधायक संजीव कुशवाहा लगातार भाजपा नेताओं के संपर्क में रहे, लेकिन इस दौरान कांग्रेस से भी दूरियां नहीं बनाई थीं। कमलनाथ सरकार को बाहर से बीएसपी का समर्थन था, लेकिन अब विधायक राम बाई के बयान से साफ है कि उनका झुकाव भाजपा की तरफ हो गया है।

विधायक राम बाई ने कहा है कि शिवराज सरकार में मुझे मंत्री नहीं बनाया जाएगा, यह मुझे भी मालूम है, लेकिन नगरीय विकास एवं आवास मंत्री भूपेंद्र सिंह और गृह मंत्री नरोत्तम मिश्रा पर भरोसा है। इस कारण किसी निगम या मंडल की जिम्मेदारी के साथ मंत्री पद का दर्जा मिल सकता है। राम बाई ने कमलनाथ की तारीफ करते हुए कहा कि वे मेरे पिता समान हैं। कांग्रेस की सरकार में मेरा कोई काम नहीं रुकता था। अब शिवराज सरकार में भी कोई काम नहीं रुकेगा।

