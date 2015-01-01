पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • BSP MLA Sanjeev, Independent Shera, Met Minister Bhupendra; BJP MLA Tripathi, Who Had Voted In Favor Of Congress, Also Met In The House

सियासी जमावट:मंत्री भूपेंद्र से मिले बसपा विधायक संजीव, निर्दलीय शेरा; सदन में कांग्रेस के पक्ष में वोट कर चुके भाजपा विधायक त्रिपाठी की भी मुलाकात

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ
  • संजीव बोले- भाजपा काे विकास पर समर्थन, चुनाव बाद पार्टी तय करेगी

उपचुनाव के परिणाम आने में चार दिन बाकी हैं, लेकिन भाजपा ने सियासी जमावट शुरू कर दी है। शुक्रवार को बसपा विधायक संजीव सिंह कुशवाह, निर्दलीय सुरेंद्र सिंह शेरा और भाजपा के ही विधायक नारायण त्रिपाठी ने पार्टी के चुनाव प्रबंध समिति संयोजक व नगरीय प्रशासन मंत्री भूपेंद्र सिंह से अलग-अलग मुलाकात की। इसके बाद संजीव ने कहा कि भाजपा को समर्थन विकास के लिए है। दोनों पार्टियां एक जैसी हैं। चुनाव बाद बसपा जो निर्णय लेगी, पालन करेंगे। शेरा बाेले- मैं अपने क्षेत्र में स्टेडियम के काम से आया था।

नारायण ने कहा- भूपेंद्र पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता हैं, मुलाकात होती रहती है। हालांकि इन मुलाकाताें से सियासी हलचल बढ़ गई। यह कहा जा रहा है कि परिणामों से पहले फील्डिंग जमाने की जिम्मेदारी इस बार भूपेंद्र सिंह को दी गई है। भाजपा को अपने दम पर विधानसभा में बहुमत के लिए 28 में से 8 सीटें जीतनी जरूरी हैं। चार निर्दलीय, दो बसपा के और एक सपा विधायक की भूमिका काफी अहम मानी जा रही है। गौरतलब है कि पूर्ववर्ती कांग्रेस सरकार के समय विश्वास मत के दौरान त्रिपाठी ने भाजपा के खिलाफ जाकर कांग्रेस के पक्ष में वोटिंग की थी।

कमलनाथ का बड़ा आरोप- भाजपा को हार का डर, इसलिए विधायकों की सौदेबाजी और बोलियां लगानी शुरू कर दी हैं
उपचुनावों में हार सामने देख भाजपा ने विधायकों की सौदेबाजी व बोलियां लगानीं शुरू कर दी है। मुझे कांग्रेस व निर्दलीय विधायकों ने सूचना दी है कि भाजपा के लोग संपर्क कर प्रलोभन दे रहे हैं। शुचिता की राजनीति की बात करने वाली भाजपा को चुनाव परिणाम के बाद नैतिकता के आधार पर इस्तीफा देना पड़ेगा। 10 नवंबर को उपचुनाव के परिणाम यह सिद्ध करेंगे कि प्रदेश की जनता ने सौदेबाजी की सरकार को नकार दिया है।
- कमलनाथ (पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री, मीडिया से चर्चा में)

नाथ व्यापारी हैं, इसलिए उन्हें सोते-जागते सौदा नजर आता है
कमलनाथ राजनेता कम, व्यापारी ज्यादा हैं। इसलिए उन्हें सोते-जागते सौदा ही नजर आता है। जनप्रतिनिधियों से मेलजोल में भी उनका विश्वास नहीं है। यदि वे मेलजोल रखते जनप्रतिनिधियों का सम्मान करते तो सरकार से हाथ क्यों धोते।
-वीडी शर्मा, अध्यक्ष, मप्र भाजपा

कांग्रेस ने 11 को बुलाई विधायक दल की बैठक
कांग्रेस ने 11 नवंबर को शाम 6 बजे विधायक दल की बैठक बुलाई है। कमलनाथ विधायकों से चर्चा करेंगे। पूर्व मंत्री सज्जनसिंह वर्मा ने कहा है कि चारों निर्दलीय, बसपा, सपा विधायक को भी बुलाया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें