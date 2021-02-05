पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एस्ट्रोफोटोग्राफी वर्कशॉप:भोपाल के बडिंग फोटाेग्राफर्स ने शूट किया गैलेक्सी को, रातापानी वाइल्डलाइफ सैंचुरी में एस्ट्रोफोटोग्राफी वर्कशॉप

भोपाल के बडिंग फोटाेग्राफर्स ने शूट किया गैलेक्सी को, रातापानी वाइल्डलाइफ सैंचुरी में अस्ट्रोफोटोग्राफी वर्कशॉप

आईजी भोपाल ग्रुप और जंगल बुक के द्वारा एस्ट्रोफोटोग्राफी वर्कशॉप और फोटोवॉक का आयोजन भोपाल से 45 km दूर लोहापठार गांव (रातापानी वाइल्ड लाइफ सैंचुरी में स्थित) के पास किया गया। इसमें शहर के 20 बडिंग फोटोग्राफर्स ने पार्टिसिपेट किया।

सीनियर फोटोग्राफर ओर एस्ट्रोफोटोग्राफी स्पेशलिस्ट शैलेन्द्र बड़ोनिया ने एस्ट्रोफोटोग्राफी के टिप्स ओर बेसिक इंफॉर्मेशन पार्टिसिपेंट्स के साथ शेयर की।

उन्होंने बताया कि एस्ट्रोफोटोग्राफी के लिए शहर की लाइट पॉल्यूशन से बहुत दूर जाना पड़ता है। सभी पार्टिसिपेंट्स गैलेक्सी को शूट क के काफी रोमांचित थे क्योंकि ये सभी के लिए नया अनुभव था।

आमतौर पर गैलेक्सी को शूट करने के लिये लेह लद्दाख जैसी जगह जाना पड़ता है क्योंकि वहाँ पे लाइट पॉल्यूशन सबसे कम है।

