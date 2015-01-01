पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • Calde day Conditions, Mercury 7 Degrees Below Normal At 18.9 Degrees; Kaheer Dominated In The Morning And Evening

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ठिठुरी राजधानी:काेल्ड-डे जैसे हालात, पारा सामान्य से 7 डिग्री नीचे 18.9 डिग्री पर; सुबह और शाम को छाया रहा काेहर

भाेपाल26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ठंडक ऐसी कि पारा भी ठिठुर गया, सुबह और शाम के वक्त विजिबिलिटी 800मी. रही
  • ठंडा बुधवार: रात का तापमान 13.6 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया

बुधवार काे राजधानी दिनभर ठिठुरती रही। ठंडक काेल्ड-डे का अहसास कराती रही। दिन का तापमान 18.9 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया, जो सामान्य से 7 डिग्री कम था। मंगलवार के मुकाबले दिन के तापमान में 3.4 डिग्री की गिरावट हुई। सुबह और शाम को विजिबिलिटी 800 मीटर, जबकि दिन में 1 हजार मीटर रही। सुबह 5:30 बजे से दाेपहर 3:30 बजे तक 11 घंटे में पारा सिर्फ 4.9 डिग्री ही ऊपर चढ़ सका। माैसम वैज्ञानिक एवं ड्यूटी ऑफिसर पीके साहा के मुताबिक हवा का रुख उत्तर और उत्तर पूर्वी रहा। रात का तापमान 13.6 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। साहा के मुताबिक 24 घंटे में 1.3 डिग्री की कमी दर्ज की गई है।

दिन में पारे की चाल

विशेषज्ञ बाेले- विंड चिल फैक्टर रहा हावी
माैसम विशेषज्ञ शैलेंद्र कुमार नायक कहते हैं कि भाेपाल में बुधवार काे विंड चिल फैक्टर हावी रहा। इसका मतलब यह है कि ऐसे माैसम में जैसे ही हवा की गति बढ़ती है ताे यह हवा शारीरिक गर्मी काे तेजी से दूर ले जाती है और त्वचा के तापमान काे भी उतनी ही तेजी से कम करती है।

ऐसे समझें कोल्ड-डे को... दिन का तापमान सामान्य से 4.5 डिग्री से कम और रात का 10 डिग्री से कम रहे तो कोल्ड-डे कहलाता है। बुधवार को दिन का तापमान तो सामान्य से 7 डिग्री कम था, लेकिन रात में 3 डिग्री और कम होता तो कोल्ड-डे होता।

ऐसे माैसम की ये दाे खास वजह
1. मावठे के कारण नमी बहुत है। 5 दिन से नमी 90 फीसदी से ज्यादा है, जो बुधवार सुबह 91 फीसदी रही। यह सामान्य से 29 प्रतिशत अधिक रही। हालांकि शाम काे नमी घटकर 85 फीसदी रह गई।
2. कुहासे और काेहरे के कारण धूप नहीं निकली। इस कारण बिलकुल हीटिंग नहीं हुई। तापमान भी नहीं बढ़ सका।

दाे-तीन दिन बाद रात में ठंड बढ़ेगी तो दिन में आज से राहत मिलने के आसार
साहा ने बताया कि दाे-तीन दिन बाद रात के तापमान में 4 से 5 डिग्री की गिरावट हाे सकती है, जबकि गुरुवार से दिन में ठंडक से राहत मिल सकती है। सुबह हल्का काेहरा छाने के साथ दाेपहर में धूप भी निकल सकती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोहली ने पूछा- आप या लाबुशाने में कौन ज्यादा विकेट लेगा? स्टीव बोले- मनाइए मेरी बॉलिंग ही न आए - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें