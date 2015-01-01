पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:मवेशी को बचाने में गड्‌ढे में उतरी कार, बुजुर्ग की मौत; मुगालिया हाट के पास 31 को हुआ था हादसा

भोपाल44 मिनट पहले
  • हादसे में पत्नी, बेटी और ड्राइवर भी हुआ था घायल

अचानक सामने मवेशी आने से अनियंत्रित हुई कार गड्‌ढे में गिरने से चार लोग घायल हो गए। इलाज के लिए उन्हें अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया, जहां गुरुवार रात बुजुर्ग ने दम तोड़ दिया। परवलिया सड़क पुलिस ने मर्ग कायम कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

पुलिस के मुताबिक गुलमोहर कॉलोनी निवासी 63 वर्षीय सुखदेव मालवीय रिटायर्ड शासकीय कर्मचारी थे। वह यहां परिवार समेत रहते थे। बीती 29 अक्टूबर को स्कूटर से जाते वक्त शाहपुरा क्षेत्र में उनका एक्सीडेंट हो गया। इस दौरान उन्हें हाथ-पैर में चोट आई थी। 31 अक्टूबर को वह पत्नी, बेटी के साथ कार से श्यामपुरा दोराहा जा रहे थे। यहां उन्हें मालिश करवानी थी। कार उनका ड्रायवर मोहन सिंह राजपूत चला रहा था।

श्यामपुर से लौटते समय ग्राम मुगालिया हाट के पास अचानक उनकी कार के सामने एक मवेशी आ गया। अनियंत्रित होने से कार सड़क किनारे एक गड्‌ढे में उतर गई। इस दौरान कार सवार सभी सदस्यों को चोट आई थी। सभी को अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया, जहां इलाज के दौरान सुखदेव ने दम तोड़ दिया। पुलिस ने पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया है।

गौरतलब है कि सड़कों पर मवेशियों के कारण हादसे होना आम बात है। इन्हें रोकने के कोई पुख्ता उपाय किसी भी विभाग द्वारा नहीं किए जाते हैं।

