पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • Caught Tiger Predators By Becoming Customers; Three Months Ago, He Hit The Tiger With A Current

बांधवगढ़ नेशनल पार्क:ग्राहक बनकर बाघ के शिकारियों को पकड़ा; तीन माह पहले करंट लगाकर बाघ को मारा था

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बांधवगढ़ नेशनल पार्क (फाइल फोटो)
  • वाइल्ड लाइफ क्राइम कंट्रोल ब्यूरो की टीम ने की कार्रवाई

बांधवगढ़ नेशनल पार्क में एक बाघ के शिकार मामले में वाइल्ड लाइफ क्राइम कंट्रोल ब्यूरो की टीम ने तीन आरोपियों को पकड़ा है। इस मामले में अधिकारी ने शिकारियों से ग्राहक बनकर बाघ के शरीर का सौदा किया था। शिकारी उनको उस स्थान पर ले गए, जहां पर उन्होंने बाघ को मार कर दबाया था। जैसे ही शिकारियों ने बाघ के नाखून, बाल और हडि्डयां निकालने के लिए गड्‌ढा खोदना शुरू किया। आसपास तैनात टीम ने शिकारियों को धर दबोचा।

इस मामले में आरोपी संतोष पिता रामखेलावन चौधरी, विनोद पिता रामलाल चौधरी और रघुवीर पिता रतन चौधरी को गिरफ्तार किया है। ब्यूरो के विपिन चतुर्वेदी ने बताया कि उन्हें मुखबिर से सूचना मिली थी तीन शिकारी बाघ के शरीर के अवयव बेचने की फिराक में घूम रहे हैं। इस पर ब्यूरो के अधिकारी अभिजीत राय चौधरी और उमरिया वन मंडल के अमले ने घेराबंदी कर प्लान बनाया। उसके बाद आरोपियों को पकड़ा। आरोपियों ने पूछताछ में बताया कि उन्होंने बाघ को तीन माह पहले करंट लगाकर मारा था। बाघ को मारने में पांच लोग शामिल थे। टीम अभी दो लोगों की तलाश कर रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें