सार्थक दीपावली:बच्चों-बुजुर्गों को उपहार और मिठाई देकर मनाएंगे दीपोत्सव की खुशियां

भोपाल2 घंटे पहले
  • धार्मिक और सामाजिक संगठन बस्तियों में करेंगे सेवा कार्य

महामारी के चलते इस बार लोग दीपावली पर्व को और अधिक सार्थक रूप देने की तैयारियां कर रहे हैं। कई धार्मिक व सामाजिक संगठनों ने जरूरतमंदों की मदद और उनकी सेवा करते हुए पर्व मनाने का निर्णय लिया है। इसकी शुरुआत भी हो चुकी है। संगठनों ने बस्तियों में जरूरतमंद परिवारों के बच्चों को वस्त्र, मिठाई व पटाखे आदि बांट रहे हैं।

संस्कार केंद्रों में सेवा कार्य कर रहीं शिक्षिकाओं को वितरित किए उपहार
सेवा बस्तियों में संचालित संस्कार केंद्रों में सेवा कार्य कर रहीं शिक्षिकाओं को महंत राधामोहन दास, प्रांतीय अध्यक्ष कृष्ण गोदानी, संगठन मंत्री रामेंद्र सिंह, डॉ. दिनेश शर्मा ने मिष्ठान व उपहार वितरित किए। भगवानदास ढालिया के अनुसार इससे पूर्व अतिथियों ने भारत माता के चित्र पर माल्यार्पण कर दीप प्रज्ज्वलित किए गए। सचिव धनीराम पवार ने सेवा भारती मंडलों की गतिविधियों की जानकारी दी। कैलाश कुशवाह, जगदीश बसंतानी, चेतन पटेल, अंजू मेहरा, राधिका सिंह उपस्थित थीं।

जरूरतमंदों को स्वेटर और मास्क वितरित
ओम शिव शक्ति सेवा मंडल द्वारा दीपावली के अवसर पर रामखेड़ी, तिलंडी, चिकलोद रोड स्थित ईंटभट्टों में कार्य करने वाले परिवारों के जरूरतमंद बच्चों को नए स्वेटर व मास्क का वितरण किया गया। सचिव रिंकू भटेजा ने बताया कि मनोज पांडेय, योगेश श्रीवास्तव, प्रदीप सोनी, गजेंद्र ठाकुर आदि उपस्थित थे।

स्वर्णकार समाज कल्याण समिति इस बार समाज के 70 वर्ष से अधिक उम्र के बुजुर्गों के साथ दीए जलाकर दीपावली मनाएगी। प्रदेश अध्यक्ष राजेश वर्मा सोनी ने बताया कि बुजुर्ग त्योहार पर खुद को अकेला महसूस न करें, इसलिए पर्व की खुशियां उनके साथ बांटेंगे। बुजुर्गों को मिठाई व उपहार भी भेंट करेंगे।

ये संगठन भी आए आगे

वरिष्ठ नागरिक मंच बांटेगा राशन
वरिष्ठ नागरिक मंच, कलार समाज द्वारा दीपोत्सव के अवसर पर 12 से 16 नवंबर तक प्रतिदिन शाम को विभिन्न स्थानों पर जाकर जरूरतमंदों को भोजन व राशन का वितरण किया जाएगा। वरिष्ठ सदस्य कल्पना राय ने बताया कि गुरुवार को जरूरतमंदों को मिठाई, खील, बताशे दीपक व तेल-बाती आदि का वितरण भी किया जाएगा।

राठौर समाज उपहार में देगा कपड़े
राठौर संघ के सदस्य दीपावली पर समाज के घर-घर जाकर लोगों की कुशलक्षेम पूछेंगे और उनके साथ मिलकर दीप जलाएंगे। अध्यक्ष मुकेश राठौर ने बताया कि इसके पूर्व दीपावली पर्व की पूर्व संध्या पर शुक्रवार को वृद्धाश्रम व अनाथालय में जाकर जय भोले सेवा समिति के तत्वावधान में पटाखे मिष्ठान और नए कपड़ों का उपहार देकर बच्चों और बुजुर्गों के साथ समय बिताएंगे।

निःशक्त बच्चों को बांटी स्टेशनरी
उद्दीप सोशल वेलफेयर सोसायटी द्वारा दीपावली के मौके पर नि:शक्त बच्चों के अनाथाश्रम मदर टेरेसा सेवा केंद्र में नि:शक्त एवं अनाथ बच्चों को उपहार दिए गए। संस्था की प्रमुख पूनम श्रोती, मो. सुबूर व सदस्यों ने जरूरतमंद बच्चों को नए वस्त्र, भोजन, स्टेशनरी और मिठाइयां वितरित कीं। इस दौरान बच्चे भी दीपोत्सव की खुशियों देख उत्साहित नजर आए।

