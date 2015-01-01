पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्भयाकांड की आठवीं बरसी:चेतना दिवस के रूप में मनाई बरसी, मोमबत्ती जलाकर दी श्रृद्धांजलि

भोपाल38 मिनट पहले
निर्भया वीमेन ग्रुप द्वारा श्रद्धांजलि सभा का आयोजन किया गया।

16 दिसंबर 2012 को दिल्ली में हुए निर्भया कांड की स्मृति में निर्भया वीमेन ग्रुप द्वारा भोपाल में श्रद्धांजलि सभा का आयोजन किया गया। मध्यप्रदेश अनुसूचित जाति विकास एवं कल्याण समिति के सहयोग से निर्भया महिला स्वाधार गृह के चार बंगला प्रोफेसर काॅलोनी में निर्भया को श्रृद्धांजलि दी गई। सभी ने कैंडल जलाकर मौन रहकर ऐसी घटनाओं का विरोध दर्ज कराया।

साथ ही, महिलाओं को अपनी सुरक्षा के लिए स्वयं जागृत होने पर बल दिया गया। कार्यक्रम का समापन महिला हिंसा के विरुद्ध निर्भया समूह दल के सदस्यों ने शपथ लेकर किया। इस मौके पर आश्रम की महिलाओं के साथ साथ क्षेत्र की अन्य महिलांए भी मौजूद रही।

खास बात यह रही कि सभी ने बेटियों को बचाने और उन्हें शिक्षित करने का संकल्प लिया। साथ ही, महिलाओं की सुरक्षा के लिए अपने को हर समय समर्पित रखने का संकल्प लिया। सभा में ज्योति सिंह पाण्डे यानी निर्भया की आत्मा की शांति के लिए दो मिनट का मौन भी रखा गया। इस अवसर पर निर्भया स्वाधार गृह कि डायरेक्टर समर खान ने कहा की घटना के बाद जागरूकता आई है, लेकिन अभी भी बेटियां सुरक्षित नहीं हैंI

स्थिति बस इतनी सुधरी है कि बेटियां और उनके परिजन खुलकर अपराधों को लेकर सामने आने लगे हैं। समाज में मानसिक विकृति अभी भी कायम है। लड़कियां और महिलाएं अब भी छेड़खानी और दुष्कर्म की शिकार हो रही हैं। इसे रोकने के लिए सामूहिक प्रयास जरूरी है I

यहां डॉली शर्मा ने कहा कि 16 दिसंबर की रात कुछ दरिंदों ने निर्भया को हवस का शिकार बनाया था। समूचे देश में शायद ही ऐसा कोई व्यक्ति होगा, जो इसके बारे में सुनकर दहल न गया हो।

यहां संस्था के अध्यक्ष शेर अफजल खान ने कहा कि निर्भया कि आठवीं बरसी है। इसे चेतना दिवस के रूप में मनाया है, लेकिन अगले वर्ष से हर वर्ष पॉजिटिव सोच के साथ निर्भया के नाम पर 16 दिसंबर के दिन निर्भया अवार्ड का आयोजन करेंगे, जिसमें ऐसी महिलाओं को सम्मानित करेंगे, जिन्होंने परेशानियां उठाई। इसके बावजूद वह परेशानी से लड़ीं, उसका डटकर मुकाबला किया।

कार्यक्रम में समाज सेविका डॉली शर्मा, संस्था की सचिव रश्मि मनु व्यास, अध्यक्ष शेर अफज़ल खान, निर्भया स्वाधार होम की डायरेक्टर समर खान, मेज़बान की डायरेक्टर व समाज सेविका मुब्सिरा खान, राष्ट्रीय खिलाड़ी व निर्भया की ब्रांड एम्बेसडर नीतू शर्मा, डॉ. पूनम चंदानी और अंतरराष्ट्रीय खिलाड़ी हबीबा खान आदि ने निर्भया के प्रति श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की।

