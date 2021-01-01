पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • Cement Of Branded Company Used To Show Customers, Used To Send Fake, Case On 4 Including Gedam Operator Couple

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

क्राइम ब्रांच की गोदाम पर माराछापी:ग्राहकों को दिखाते थे ब्रांडेड कंपनी का सीमेंट, भेजते थे नकली, गाेदाम संचालक दंपती समेत 4 पर केस

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

ब्रांडेड कंपनी की नकली और मिलावटी सीमेंट बेचने वाले गोदाम पर क्राइम ब्रांच ने छापा मारकर कर अल्ट्राटेक सीमेंट की मिलावटी 143 बोरी, ड्यूरा गार्ड की 10 बोरी बरामद की हैं। गोदाम से अल्ट्राटेक की 210 नकली खाली नई बोरियां भी जब्त की गई हैं। इस मामले में गोदाम संचालक दंपती समेत 4 के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी और काॅपीराइट एक्ट के तहत केस दर्ज किया गया है।

एएसपी क्राइम ब्रांच गोपाल सिंह धाकड़ के मुताबिक शिकायत मिल रही थी कि कुछ लोग ब्रांडेड कंपनी की नकली सीमेंट बेच रहे हैं। जांच के दौरान अल्ट्राटेक कंपनी से संपर्क कर अवगत कराया गया और नकली माल बेचने वालों को चिह्नित किया गया। इसके बाद मंगलवार को सूखी सेवनिया के ग्राम इमलिया स्थित गोदाम पर छापा मारा गया। यह गोदाम पप्पू धाकड़ एवं उसकी पत्नी ममता धाकड़ चलाती है। पुलिस टीम ने गोदाम पर छापा मारा तो यहां भारी संख्या में मिलावटी सीमेंट से भरी बोरियां मिलीं। गोदाम में ग्राहकों को दिखाने के लिए अल्ट्राटेक कंपनी की 43 असली बोरियां रखी हुई थी और उसके पीछे गोदाम में नकली सीमेंट की बोरियां रखी थी। ग्राहक को नकली बोरियां पहुंचाई जाती थी।

एएसपी धाकड़ ने बताया कि दुकान में काम करने वाले शुभम जैन, मैनेजर अनिल जैन के साथ ही गोदाम संचालक पप्पू धाकड़ और उसकी पत्नी ममता धाकड़ निवासी कल्याण नगर के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी एवं कापी राइट एक्ट के तहत केस दर्ज कर लिया है। दुकान और गोदाम आयुष ट्रेडर्स के नाम पर है। क्राइम ब्रांच द्वारा दो महीने पहले दिसंबर में भी इस गोदाम के खिलाफ कार्रवाई कर चुकी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser