आज भीगा-भीगा रहेगा संडे:लगातार तीसरे दिन बूंदाबांदी के आसार, शनिवार सुबह 8 बजे तक 1000 मी. थी विजिबिलिटी

भाेपालएक घंटा पहले
मनुआभान टेकरी पर दिनभर पहुंचते रहे पर्यटक।
  • शनिवार को दिन का तापमान 21.7 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया
  • नमी ज्यादा है, हवा की रफ्तार भी कम है, बादल भी छंट सकते हैं

रविवार को भी बूंदाबांदी के आसार हैं। शहर में शनिवार काे भी मावठा पड़ा। कुहासा और फुहाराें की वजह से सुबह 6:30 से सुबह 8 बजे तक विजिबिलिटी 1000 मीटर रह गई थी। सामान्यत: ये करीब 6000 मीटर रहती है। बैरागढ़ ऑब्जरवेटरी में कुहासा (कोहरे और धुंध के बीच की स्थिति) यानी मिस्ट ही रिपाेर्ट किया गया।

सुबह 5:30 से 6:30 बजे तक शहर में जाे बादल छाए थे उनकी ऊंचाई सिर्फ 240 मीटर थी। माैसम वैज्ञानिक पीके साहा ने बताया कि ये स्ट्रेटस क्लाउड कहलाते हैं। शनिवार को दिन का तापमान 21.7 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। । रात का तापमान 15.8 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। इसमें भी 2.2 डिग्री की कमी आई।

काेहरे के आसार इसलिए भी ज्यादा
साहा के अनुसार नमी ज्यादा है, हवा की रफ्तार भी कम है, बादल भी छंट सकते हैं। ये तीनाें मापदंड काेहरा छाने के लिए जरूरी हैं। रविवार को काेहरा छाने की संभावना है। रात के तापमान में कमी आएगी, दिन का तापमान बढ़ सकता है।

