  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Bhopal
  Chance Of Rain, Water Wave Exhibition At Bharat Bhavan; What Will Happen In The City, Read Here

भोपाल में आज के इवेंट्स:बारिश की संभावना, भारत भवन में जल तरंग प्रदर्शनी; शहर में कब-क्या होगा, यहां पढ़ें

भोपाल31 मिनट पहले
आपके लिए जरूरी अपडेट्स…

मौसम

  • शहर के कुछ हिस्सों में हल्की बारिश की संभावना। अधिकतम तापमान 22 डिग्री, न्यूनतम 14 डिग्री।

बिजली कटौती

  • सुबह 10 बजे से दोपहर 12 बजे तक मुक्ति धाम के पास कोलार रोड।

म्यूजिक/डांस/नाटक

  • मनोज नायर के निर्देशन में ‘नेपथ्य में शकुंतला’ नाटक का मंचन, रवींद्र भवन सभागार, शाम 6:30 बजे।

एग्जीबिशन/वर्कशॉप

  • लिखंदरा दीर्घा में गौंड समुदाय पर युवा चित्रकार रीता श्याम की प्रदर्शनी, जनजातीय संग्रहालय, सुबह 11 बजे से।
  • भारत भवन में जल तरंग प्रदर्शनी, दोपहर 2 बजे से।
  • इंटरनेशन पेंटिंग एग्जीबिशन, मॉडर्न ऑर्ट गैलरी, दोपहर 2 बजे से।
  • सिल्क इंडिया एग्जीबिशन, रविशंकर कप्युनिटी हॉल, दोपहर 2 बजे से।
  • पार्क नाटक का मंचन, रवींद्र भवन, 6.30 बजे।
  • स्पेशल हैंडलूम एक्सपो, गौहर महल, 2 बजे।

फिल्म शो

  • सैन्य फिल्म वैलॉर इन द स्काइज का प्रदर्शन, शौर्य स्मारक, शाम 6 बजे।
आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

