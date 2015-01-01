पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खुशखबरी:शहरवासी एक बार फिर विज्ञान के चमत्कारों से हो सकेंगे रूबरू

भोपाल13 मिनट पहले
आचंलिक विज्ञान केंद्र में फन गैलरी।
  • आंचलिक विज्ञान केंद्र पर्यटकों के लिए 10 नवंबर से खुल जाएगा

कोरोना संक्रमण के खतरे को देखते हुए पिछले करीब आठ महीने से बंद पड़े देशभर के संग्रहालय, प्रदर्शनी और आर्ट गैलरी केंद्र सरकार के निर्देश के बाद अब 10 नवंबर से फिर से खुल जाएंगे। साथ ही कोरोना के बचाव को लेकर सुरक्षा संबंधी दिशा-निर्देश भी जारी किए है। जिसके तहत संग्रहालय और प्रदर्शनी आदि स्थलों को देखने के लिए आने वाले दर्शकों के लिए मास्क और दो गज की दूरी को जरूरी किया गया है। इसी कड़ी में बच्चों और बड़ों के मनोरंजन और साइंस के चमत्कारों से रूबरू होने का केंद्र आंचलिक विज्ञान केंद्र भी 10 नवंबर से सुबह 10 बजे से पर्यटकों के लिए खुल जाएगा।

आंचलिक विज्ञान केंद्र के प्रोजेक्ट कोऑर्डिनेटर कृष्णेन्द्रु चौधरी ने बताया कि केंद्र सरकार के जारी दिशा निर्देश के अनुसार ही आंचलिक विज्ञान केंद्र में पर्यटकों को प्रवेश मिलेगा। गेट पर सभी विजिटर्स की थर्मल स्कैनिंग होगी। इसके बाद उनका तापमान लिया जाएगा। उन्हें हैंड ग्लब्स दिए जाएंगे। सभी विजिटर्स को मास्क पहनना अनिवार्य होगा। उनके मोबाइल में आरोग्य सेतु होना आवश्यक होगा। पर्यटक खुद को सैनेटाइज करेंगे। एट्रेंस गेट पर यूवी बॉक्स भी रखा जाएगा। जिसमें टिकट और करेंसी को भी सैनेटाइज किया जाएगा।

प्रोजेक्ट को-ऑर्डिनेटर कृष्णेंदु ने बताया कि संग्रहालय में 5 गैलरी हैं। जिसमें अभी 2 ही शुरू की जाएंगी। इनमें फन साइंस, वियोंड ह्यूमन विजन गैलरी को शुरुआती स्तर पर खोला जा रहा है। गैलरी में 5 मीटर का डिस्टेंस होगा। साइंस सेंटर में आने वाले विजिटर्स को पूरा म्यूजियम घूमने के लिए दो घंटे का ही वक्त दिया जाएगा। दिनभर में 4 से 5 बैच ही साइंस सेंटर विजिट कर पाएंगे। एक बैच में 20 विजिटर्स ही शामिल होंगे। साथ ही विजिटर्स को हैंडवॉश के बाद ग्लव्ज दिए जाएंगे, जिसे पहनने के बाद ही उन्हें म्यूजियम में प्रवेश मिलेगा।

