फेसलेस सुनवाई:शहर के केस मुंबई में सुने जाएंगे और कोलकाता के मामले भोपाल में

भोपाल15 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • आयकर विभाग के भोपाल जोन में 36 हजार से अधिक मामले अपील में
  • विभाग ने कर निर्धारण के बाद अपील के मामलों की सुनवाई भी फेसलेस की

आयकर विभाग ने मंगलवार को कर निर्धारण के फैसलों के खिलाफ होने वाली अपील की सुनवाई भी फेसलेस कर दी हैं। यानी करदाताओं को अपील की तारीख पर संबंधित अधिकारी के यहां जाकर अपनी बारी का इंतजार नहीं करना होगा। वे यह काम कभी भी ऑनलाइन कर सकेंगे। उनसे आपत्तियों पर जवाब ऑनलाइन ही मांगे जाएंगे। उसके बाद नए सिरे से कर का निर्धारण भी ऑनलाइन किया जाएगा।

आयकर विभाग ने पूरे देश के अपीलीय आयुक्तों के बीच कंप्यूटर के जरिए ही बराबर प्रकरण बांट दिए हैं। इसके बाद आयकर विभाग के इंदौर, भोपाल, ग्वालियर, जबलपुर और रायपुर स्थित सभी अपीलीय आयुक्तों के पास बराबर प्रकरण गए हैं। हालांकि भोपाल जोन के सभी आयुक्त अब पूरे देश में किसी भी जगह की अपीलों पर सुनवाई करेंगे। आयकर विभाग के प्रधान मुख्य आयकर आयुक्त (पीसीसीआईटी) आरके पालीवाल ने इसे एक क्रांतिकारी बदलाव करार दिया। उन्होंने भास्कर को बताया कि इसका सबसे अधिक फायदा करदाताओं को ही हुआ है।

नई व्यवस्था को लेकर टैक्स प्रेक्टिशनर आशंकित
अपील को लेकर फेसलेस व्यवस्था किए जाने से टैक्स प्रेक्टिशनर थोड़े आशंकित हैं। उनका कहना है कि फेसलेस व्यवस्था में उनका मामला चेन्नई या फिर मुंबई तक जा सकता है। जहां उनकी सुनवाई ठीक ढंग से कैसे होगी? टैक्स लॉ बार एसोसिएशन (टीएलबीए) के अध्यक्ष एस. कृष्णन ने कहा कि आशंका इस बात की भी ज्यादा है कि अपील से संतुष्ट न होकर कोर्ट जाने वाले करदाताओं की संख्या में तेजी से बढ़ोतरी हो जाए।

