हाेगा निरीक्षण:बिना डिग्री इलाज करने वाले डॉक्टरों के क्लीनिक किए जाएंगे बंद

भोपाल38 मिनट पहले
राजधानी में बिना एमबीबीएस डिग्री के एलोपैथिक दवाओं से मरीजाें का इलाज करने वाले झाेलाछाप डाॅक्टर्स की क्लीनिक्स बंद कराई जाएंगी। स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम बुधवार से शहर में संचालित अलग- अलग पैथी की संचालित क्लीनिक्स का इंस्पेक्शन करेगी।

निरीक्षण टीम का गठन मंगलवार काे किया जाएगा। इसकी पुष्टि सीएमएचओ डाॅ. प्रभाकर तिवारी ने की है। डाॅ. तिवारी ने बताया कि शहर में कई डाॅक्टर्स एमबीबीएस की डिग्री हासिल किए बिना एलोपैथिक दवाओं से मरीजाें का इलाज कर रहे हैं, जाे गलत है। इन डाॅक्टर्स की क्लीनिकाें काे निरीक्षण कर बंद कराया जाएगा। इसके लिए बुधवार से स्वास्थ्य विभाग के डाॅक्टर्स की टीम बिना एमबीबीएस, बीएएमएस, बीएचएमएस, बीडीएस की डिग्री के क्लीनिक संचालित हाे रही क्लीनिकाें का निरीक्षण करेगी।

