परफाॅर्मेंस देंगे तो ही टिकेंगे कलेक्टर:सिवनी, मुरैना और आगर मालवा के कलेक्टरों के काम से सीएम नाराज

भोपाल29 मिनट पहले
  •
  • डीजीपी ने दुष्कर्म के आंकड़े घटने की बात कही तो सीएम ने कहा- एक भी ऐसी घटना होना ठीक नहीं

कमिश्नर, आईजी, डीआईजी, कलेक्टर और एसपी के कामकाज अब परफॉर्मेंस की मेरिट पर परखे जाएंगे। यही परफॉर्मेंस तय करेगी कि कौन फील्ड में रहेगा, कौन नहीं। ट्रांसफर और पोस्टिंग इसी आधार पर होगी। हर महीने क्या काम किया और क्या आगे करना है, इसके बारे में भी महीने के पहले सोमवार को सबकुछ तय होगा।

मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने शुक्रवार को प्रशासनिक व पुलिस अधिकारियों के साथ वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग की। इस दौरान उन्होंने सिवनी, मुरैना और आगर-मालवा कलेक्टरों पर नाराजगी जाहिर की। इन जगहों पर राशन वितरण और पात्रता-पर्ची का काम सही तरीके से नहीं हुआ। सिवनी में तो कलेक्टर डॉ. फटिंग राहुल हरिदास ने 11 हजार पात्रता पर्ची होने के बाद भी नौ हजार लोगों को ही राशन दिया। इससे सीएम नाराज हुए। उन्होंने कहा कि ऐसा क्यों हुआ, कलेक्टर किसलिए हैं, सभी को राशन मिलना था।

उप्र से आने वाले धान को रोकने के संबंध में जब सीएम ने रीवा कलेक्टर इलैयाराजा टी से पूछा तो उन्होंने कहा कि इसे रोकने की कार्रवाई की गई थी। इस पर सीएम ने तल्ख लहजे में कहा कि मेरी बात अभी खत्म नहीं हुई। सभी से कहा कि जो मेहनत करेंगे वही टिकेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि रोजगार वृद्धि के लिए व्यवस्थित और सार्थक प्रयास करने वाले जिले पुरस्कृत किए जाएंगे। आत्मनिर्भर मध्यप्रदेश का रोडमैप प्रदेश को आगे ले जाने का ठोस कदम है।

भोपाल-इंदौर के काम की तारीफ
मुख्यमंत्री चौहान ने भोपाल और इंदौर में हुए कामों की तारीफ भी की। दोनों जगहों पर अतिक्रमण तोड़ने की कार्रवाई हुई। उन्होंने कहा कि ऐसा प्रदेश के अन्य जिलों में भी हो। रेत के सरकारी ठेके हो चुके हैं। जो लोग सरकारी ठेका चला रहे हैं, उन्हें जिला प्रशासन सहयोग करे। जो अवैध काम कर रहे हैं, उन्हें पनपने से रोका जाए। इंदौर में राशन माफिया को रासुका के अंतर्गत जेल भेजने की कार्यवाही अच्छी है। छोटे दुकानदारों को मिलावट के प्रकरणों में परेशान न किया जाए।

निर्देश- मिलावट करने वाले नरपिशाच, उन पर रासुका लगाओ, जेल भेजो
मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि मिलावट करने वाले नरपिशाच हैं। उन्हें जेल के अंदर भेजो। रासुका लगाओ। इन्हें किसी भी सूरत में बख्शा नहीं जाएगा। ये लोगों की जिंदगी से खिलवाड़ कर रहे हैं।

