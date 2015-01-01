पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दिवाली के साथ बाल दिवस:भोपाल में स्लम के बच्‍चों से मिलने पहुंचे सीएम, खिलौने बांटे, मिठाई खिलाई और बच्चों से सुनी उनकी बात

भोपाल38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भीम नगर में बच्‍चों को खिलौने बांटकर सीएम ने मनाया बाल दिवस।
  • सीएम ने बच्‍चाें से कहा- कोरोना से बचे, पढा़ई करों, स्‍वच्‍छता बनाए रखें

भोपाल में शनिवार को बाल दिवस के उपलक्ष्य में मुख्‍यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान भीम नगर बस्ती पहुंचे। इस दौरान उनके साथ उनकी पत्‍‌नी साधना सिंह चौहान सहित अन्‍य भाजपा कार्यकर्ता उपस्थित थे। यहां उन्‍होंने बाल दिवस के अवसर पर बच्‍चों को किताबें और मिठाई बांटी, वहीं फल भी वितरित किए।

सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने कहा कि कोरोना से बचे, पढाई करें और स्वच्छता बनाएं रखे। गरीब परिवार सरकार की प्राथमिकता में है। सरकारी खजाने पर भी गरीबों का पहला हक है। बच्‍चों की पढाई का खर्च सरकार उठाएगी। संबल योजना से गरीबों को सरकार मदद देगी। इतना ही नहीं कोरोना की वैक्सीन भी फ्री में लगाई जाएगी।

सीएम ने इस दौरान स्वच्छता का संदेश देते हुए आसपास साफ-सफाई रखने के लिए कहा। वहीं रोटी कपडा और मकान के साथ-साथ दवाइयां भी सरकार उपलब्ध कराएंगी ऐसा आश्वासन दिया है। गरीबों की राशन व्यवस्था में कोई कमी नहीं आएगी। उन्‍होंने घोषणा की कि तीन साल के कच्चे मकानों को पक्का मकान बनाकर दिया जाएगा।

मातृछाया जाएंगे भाजपा प्रदेश अध्‍यक्ष

इधर, भारतीय जनता पार्टी के प्रदेश अध्‍यक्ष विष्णुदत्त शर्मा शनिवार को चार बजे आनंद धाम वृद्धाश्रम जाएंगे। इसके बाद साढे चार बजे हमीदिया रोड स्थित बाल निकेतन व 5 बजे मैदा मिल स्थित मातृछाया में पहुंचकर बच्‍चों के साथ बाल दिवस मनाएंगे। इस दौरान वृद्ध और बच्‍चों को उपहार और मिठाई भी वितरित करेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंव्हाइट हाउस में ट्रम्प के दूसरे कार्यकाल की तैयारियां, उन्होंने अब तक बाइडेन को जीत की बधाई नहीं दी - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें