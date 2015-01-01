पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • CM Shivraj Reached Collectorate On Surprise Inspection, Talking To People And Their Condition

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

एक्शन में मुख्यमंत्री:अब भोपाल के सीवरेज वाटर ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट पहुंचे शिवराज; इससे पहले कलेक्टोरेट में निरीक्षण किया

भोपाल7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान औचक निरीक्षण के दौरान कलेक्ट्रेट में एक दादा से उनकी समस्या सुनते।
  • सीएम शिवराज सिंह चाैहान भोपाल के औचक निरीक्षण पर निकले हुए हैं
  • लापरवाही मिलने पर बड़ी कार्रवाई कर सकते हैं, आवेदन की प्रति के लिए शुल्क होगा कम

मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान सोमवार सुबह भोपाल शहर के निरीक्षण पर हैं। अब वे भोपाल के वाटर ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट कोहेफिजा में निरीक्षण कर रहे हैं। इससे पहले वे कलेक्टर कार्यालय पहुंचे।

कलेक्टोरेट में लोगों से बातचीत की और पूछा कि वे किस काम से यहां आए हैं और कोई दिक्कत तो नहीं हो रही है। कलेक्टोरेट में लोगों का हालचाल जाना। उनसे कोरोना से बचने और मास्क पहनने और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की बात कही। साथ ही अधिकारियों से बातचीत भी की।

मुख्यमंत्री के सेक्रेटी एम. शैलवेंद्रम भी उनके साथ रहे। लोक सेवा केंद्र में जो आवेदक आ रहे हैं उनसे भी मुख्यमंत्री ने बातचीत ने की। जनता दरबार में सीएम तुरंत संबंधित अधिकारियों को उस व्यक्ति की समस्या हल करने का निर्देश भी दिए।

कलेक्टोरेट में आम लोगों की समस्या सुनते और तुरंत संबंधित अधिकारी को निर्देश देते सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान।
कलेक्टोरेट में आम लोगों की समस्या सुनते और तुरंत संबंधित अधिकारी को निर्देश देते सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान।

गौरतलब है कि कोराेना पीरियड में भी इसी तरह जनता का हाल जानने शिवराज सिंह चौहान घूमे थे। उन्होंने शहर के अलग-अलग इलाकाें में घूमकर लाेगों कसे बातचीत कर उनकी समस्या जानी थीं और उसके निदान के आदेश संबंधित अधिकारियों को दिए थे।सीएम शिवराजसिंह चौहान ने लोक सेवा केंद्र पहुंचकर चार लोगों से बात की जिन्होंने लोक सेवा के तहत आवेदन किए थे। सीएम का कहना है कि सभी ने यहां के काम से संतुष्टि जताई है। किसी को कोई समस्या नहीं है। आवेदन करने के उसी दिन उनको जानकारी मिल जाती है। आवेदन की प्रति के लिए 5 रूपए लिया जाते है। यह मुझे ज्यादा लगा है इसलिए मैंने कलेक्टर से कहा है कि प्रति पर जितना खर्च आता है उस हिसाब से 1 रूपए या 50 पैसे किया जाना चाहिए। कलेक्टर इस संबंध में जल्द ही कोई निर्णय लेंगे।

लापरवाही मिली तो होगा एक्शन

मुख्यमंत्री भोपाल के निरीक्षण पर निकले है, इस दौरान यदि खामियां और लापरवाही मिली तो एक्शन होगा। मुख्यमंत्री निरीक्षण के बाद इस संबंध में निर्देश जारी कर सकते है। मंत्रालय सूत्रों ने बताया कि मुख्यमंत्री पहले किसी अन्य जिले में छापा मार कार्रवाई करने वाले थे लेकिन बाद में उन्होंने अपना कार्यक्रम बदलते हुए सबसे पहले राजधानी में ही निरीक्षण करना तय किया।

15 दिसंबर तक बन जाए सीवरेट ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट
मुख्यमंत्री चौहान ने सीवरेट ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट का निरीक्षण करने के बाद कहा कि इसका निर्माण पूरा करने की डेडलाइन 15 दिसंबर दी गई है और इसी दिन मैं इसका उदघाटन करने आऊंगा। इस प्लांट के शुरू होने के बाद बड़े तालाब में गंदा पानी नहीं मिलेगा और यहां से निकलने वाली गाद से खाद बनाई जाएगी। ऐसे कुल पांच ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट बन रहे है। सब की डेडलाइन 15 दिसंबर दी गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिन में जिस राजबाड़ा पर भीड़ लगी थी, रात 10 बजे के बाद वहां सन्नाटा था - इंदौर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें