भोपाल में फ्रांस का विरोध:इकबाल मैदान में हुए प्रदर्शन से शिवराज नाराज; बोले- शांति भंग करने वालों से सख्ती से निपटेंगे

भोपाल43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भोपाल के इकबाल मैदान में गुरुवार को फ्रांस के राष्ट्रपति के खिलाफ हजारों लोग एकत्र हुए और विरोध प्रदर्शन किया।
  • राजधानी के इकबाल मैदान में हुए विरोध प्रदर्शन पर विधायक आरिफ मसूद समेत 400 लोगों पर केस

राजधानी भोपाल के इकबाल मैदान में फ्रांस के राष्ट्रपति के खिलाफ हुए हजारों लोगों के विरोध प्रदर्शन पर सीएम शिवराज ने नाराजगी जताई है। उन्होंने ट्वीट करके कहा कि 'मध्यप्रदेश शांति का टापू है। इसकी शांति को भंग करने वालों से हम पूरी सख्ती से निपटेंगे। इस मामले में 188 आईपीसी के तहत केस दर्ज कर कार्रवाई की जा रही है। किसी भी दोषी को बख्शा नहीं जाएगा। वो चाहे कोई भी हो।'

डीआईजी इरशाद वली ने भास्कर को बताया कि विरोध प्रदर्शन और भीड़ इकट्ठा करने वाले विधायक आरिफ मसूद समेत 400 लोगों को कार्रवाई की गई है। इसमें शामिल और लोगों की पहचान की जा रही है। उनके खिलाफ भी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

बता दें कि गुरुवार को भोपाल के इकबाल मैदान में हजारों लोगों ने फ्रांस के राष्ट्रपति इमैनुएल मैक्रों के विरोध में बड़ा प्रदर्शन किया। यह प्रदर्शन भोपाल मध्य से कांग्रेस विधायक आरिफ मसूद ने अगुवाई में किया गया। प्रदर्शन में लोगों ने फ्रांस के राष्ट्रपति से माफी मांगने की अपील की।

मामले पर कार्रवाई करते हुए तलैया थाना पुलिस ने विधायक आरिफ मसूद समेत 400 अज्ञात लोगों पर कलेक्टर के आदेश और कोरोना गाइडलाइन का उल्लंघन करने का केस दर्ज किया।

फ्रांस में की गई थी हिस्ट्री टीचर की हत्या

कुछ दिन पहले फ्रांस में पैगम्बर साहब का कार्टून क्लास में दिखाने वाले एक हिस्ट्री टीचर की हत्या कर दी गई थी। इसके बाद से फ्रांस सरकार इस्लामिक संगठनों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई कर रही है। दुनिया के कई इस्लामिक देशों में फ्रांस की आलोचना की जा रही है और इसके खिलाफ प्रदर्शन भी हो रहे हैं।

