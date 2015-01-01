पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समीक्षा बैठक:सीएम शिवराज ने कहा- केन-बेतवा लिंक परियोजना में उप्र को 700 एमसीएम पानी देने तैयार

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने कहा है कि केन-बेतवा लिंक परियोजना में हम उप्र को रबी फसल व पेयजल के लिए पूर्व सहमति के आधार पर 700 एमसीएम पानी देने के लिए तैयार हैं। इस बारे में हम अपना पक्ष भारत सरकार के सामने मजबूती से रखेंगे। सीएम ने शुक्रवार को केन-बेतवा लिंक परियोजना की समीक्षा करते हुए कहा कि मप्र-उप्र में जल बंटवारे में सहमति नहीं बन पाने के कारण योजना में देरी हो रही है।

सीएम ने बैठक के बीच में ही केंद्रीय जल शक्ति मंत्री गजेंद्र सिंह शेखावत से बात कर सभी गतिरोध जल्द दूर करने का आग्रह किया। इस संबंध में अगले सप्ताह उनके साथ बैठक प्रस्तावित की गई। सीएम ने कहा कि प्रदेश में इस वर्ष 2 लाख हेक्टेयर अधिक क्षेत्र में किसानों को सिंचाई की सुविधा उपलब्ध कराएंगे। पहली बार 68 हजार हेक्टेयर क्षेत्र में किसानों को पाइपलाइन से पानी पहुंचाएंगे। बैठक में सिंचाई प्रबंधन में किसानों की भागीदारी के संबंध में जल संस्थाओं के निर्वाचन की अवधि पहले की तरह 2-2 वर्ष करने का निर्णय लिया गया।

