भाेपाल में 12.3 डिग्री:8 साल में पहली बार नवंबर में लगातार 10 दिन सबसे ठंडे; प्रदेश के 5 शहराें में पारा 10 डिग्री से नीचे

भाेपालएक घंटा पहले
बड़े तालाब पर धुंध...
  • उत्तर-पूर्व से आ रही सूखी व ठंडी हवा के कारण शाम के बाद राजधानी का मौसम एकदम बदल रहा, इसलिए बढ़ रही सर्दी

राजधानी समेत प्रदेशभर में नवंबर के पहले पखवाड़े में ही अच्छी ठंड पड़ने लगी है। भोपाल में सोमवार रात का तापमान सामान्य से 3 डिग्री कम 12.3 डिग्री रिकॉर्ड हुआ। यह इस सीजन में अब तक रात का सबसे कम पारा है। नवंबर के पहले दिन से पड़ रही ठंड दसवें दिन भी बनी रही। आठ साल में ऐसा पहली बार हुआ, जब रात का तापमान लगातार 10 दिन सामान्य से कम रहा। 1 से 10 नवंबर तक रात का औसत तापमान 13.1 डिग्री रहा।

माैसम वैज्ञानिक पीके साहा ने बताया कि प्रदेश के पांच शहराें में रात का तापमान 10 डिग्री से नीचे पहुंचा। राजधानी में शाम ढलते ही ठंडक शुरू हाेने लगती है। शुरुआती तीन घंटे में ही पारा 7 से 8 डिग्री तक नीचे आ जाता है। ड्यूटी ऑफिसर एसएन साहू ने बताया कि शाम के बाद हवा का रुख उत्तर-पूर्वी हाे रहा है। इस दिशा से सूखी व ठंडी हवा आने से ही पारा तेजी से नीचे आता है। नमी व ओसांक बिंदु भी कम है। तेज ठंड पड़ने के यही तीन खास कारण हैं।

महाकाैशल इलाके में शीतलहर जैसे हालात
जबलपुर, छिंदवाड़ा, सिवनी, मंडला, छिंदवाड़ा समेत महाकाैशल इलाके में शीतलहर जैसे हालात हैं। यहां रात का तापमान 10 डिग्री या उसके आसपास है।

अब आगे क्या : दीपावली बाद तेज ठंड के आसार
माैसम विशेषज्ञ एके शुक्ला ने बताया कि अभी दाे-तीन दिन रात के तापमान में उतार-चढ़ाव का सिलसिला बने रहने की संभावना है। दीपावली बाद भाेपाल समेत प्रदेश भर में तेज ठंड पड़ने के आसार हैं। रात का तापमान 10 डिग्री से नीेच पहुंच सकता है।

कब बढ़ा-कब घटा : पिछले साल नवंबर में शुरू के दस दिन का पारा इस बार से 6.70 ज्यादा था

पिछले 8 साल में नवंबर के 10 दिन का औसत तापमान

इन शहराें में पारा 100 से नीचे या आसपास

