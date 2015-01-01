पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • Collector Has Given Instructions To Conduct DNA Test To Identify The Real Parents Of 14 Year Old Child

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विवाद:14 साल के बच्चे के असली माता-पिता की पहचान के लिए कलेक्टर ने दिए डीएनए टेस्ट कराने के निर्देश

भोपाल19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
उम्मीद बाल गृह के बंद हाेने पर लाेक उत्थान में सीडब्ल्यूसी ने शिफ्ट कराया था बच्चा। (प्रतीकात्मक फोटो)
  • 9 साल से लगातार आश्रय गृह में बच्चे से मुलाकात कर रहे थे कथित जैविक माता-पिता

लोक उत्थान (खुला आश्रय गृह) में रह रहे एक बच्चे के जैविक माता-पिता की पहचान अब डीएनए टेस्ट रिपाेर्ट के आधार पर हाेगी। इसके आदेश कलेक्टर अविनाश लवानिया ने मंगलवार काे दिए हैं। वहीं बाल कल्याण समिति (सीडब्ल्यूसी) ने जिला बाल संरक्षण अधिकारी से लाेक उत्थान समिति में करीब 9 साल से रह रहे बच्चे के नाम और उसका सही धर्म पता करने मामले की जांच करने कहा है, ताकि बच्चे काे उसके जैविक माता-पिता काे साैंपा जा सके।

जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण ने मामले में बाल कल्याण समिति से जांच रिपाेर्ट मांगी है। बीते सप्ताह बाल कल्याण समिति के सामने लाेक उत्थान संस्था ने एक 14 वर्षीय बच्चे काे उसके जैविक माता-पिता काे साैंपने के लिए पेश किया था। दस्तावेजाें की जांच में बच्चे की सुपुर्दगी लेने आए मां-पिता के धर्म अलग-अलग हाेने का खुलासा सुनवाई के दाैरान हुआ था।

9 साल पहले ट्रेन में बहन के साथ पुलिस काे मिला था बच्चा
9 साल पहले बच्चा बहन के साथ ट्रेन में पुलिस काे मिला था। वह बहन के साथ घर से भागा था। पुलिस ने दाेनाें काे तत्कालीन बाल कल्याण समिति के सामने पेश किया था। समिति के निर्देश पर बच्चे काे उम्मीद बाल गृह और लड़की काे बालिका गृह भेज दिया था। इसके बाद कथित जैविक माता-पिता बच्चाें से अलग-अलग मिलते रहे।

लाेक उत्थान संस्था हाे रही है बंद इसलिए हाेना थी बच्चे की सुपुर्दगी
अब लाेक उत्थान संस्था बंद हाे रही है। यहां रह रहे उन बच्चाें काे उनके जैविक माता-पिता काे साैंपने की कार्रवाई बाल कल्याण समिति कर रही है। जिला बाल संरक्षण अधिकारी, अगले एक-दाे दिन में मामले की जांच शुरू करते, उससे पहले ही कलेक्टर ने बच्चे के असली माता-पिता की पहचान डीएनए टेस्ट से कराने के आदेश दे दिए हैं।

उम्मीद बाल गृह के बंद हाेने पर लाेक उत्थान में सीडब्ल्यूसी ने शिफ्ट कराया था बच्चा
अप्रैल 2017 में उम्मीद बाल गृह के बंद हाेने पर बच्चे काे लाेक उत्थान संस्था में शिफ्ट किया था। तभी से वह लाेक उत्थान संस्था में रह रहा है। संस्था के रिकॉर्ड में बच्चे का नाम और धर्म जाे बताया गया है, वह 19 नवंबर काे बच्चे की सुपुर्दगी लेने के लिए सीडब्ल्यूसी के सामने हाजिर हुए महिला और पुरुष के नहीं हैं। इस कारण सीडब्ल्यूसी ने कथित मां और पिता काे बच्चा सुपुर्द करने पर जांच पूरी नहीं हाेने तक राेक लगा दी है। समिति के सामने वो जैविक माता-पिता हाेने के संबंध में दस्तावेज पेश नहीं कर सके।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें