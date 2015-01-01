पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अप्रूवल प्रोसेस पॉलिसी बनाने की तैयारी:सात साल में कॉलेज अप्रूवल एक्सटेंशन फीस 50 हजार से बढ़कर 3.50 लाख हुई

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • एटीपीआई ने एआईसीटीई को भेजे सुझाव, लगातार बढ़ रही फीस पर जताई आपत्ति

अखिल भारतीय तकनीकी शिक्षा परिषद (एआईसीटीई) ने शैक्षणिक सत्र 2021-22 के लिए अव्रूपल प्रोसेस नीति बनाने की कार्यवाही शुरू कर दी है। इसके चलते मप्र के एसोसिएशन ऑफ टेक्नीकल प्रोफेशनल इंस्टीट्यूट (एटीपीआई) ने अपने सुझाव भेजे हैं। एसोसिएशन ने लगातार बढ़ रही अप्रूवल फीस पर आपत्ति ली है। एआईसीटीई को लिखा है कि 7 साल पहले 600 सीट (जिसमें 300 इंजीनियरिंग और 300 एमबीए की) वाले कॉलेज के अप्रूवल एक्सटेंशन कराने के लिए 50 हजार रुपए फीस ली जाती थी, जो अब 3.50 लाख ली गई है। कोविड-19 का प्रोफेशनल इंस्टीट्यूट पर बुरा असर पड़ा है। ऐसे में अगले सत्र के लिए फीस को वापस 50 हजार करने को कहा गया है।

यह सुझाव भी दिया... सेकंड शिफ्ट में अलग से कोर्स चलाने की मिले मंजूरी
एसोसिएशन के कोषाध्यक्ष डॉ. अजीत सिंह पटेल ने बताया कि एआईसीटीई दूसरी शिफ्ट में डिप्लोमा कोर्स संचालित करने पर रोक लगा रहा है। इसके कारण मप्र के करीब 42 कॉलेजों पर असर पड़ रहा है। ऐसा करने पर एक कॉलेज पर करीब 3 करोड़ का अतिरिक्त आर्थिक भार पड़ेगा। यदि सेकंड शिफ्ट में यह संचालित करते हैं तो नया कंस्ट्रक्शन नहीं करना पड़ता है। वर्तमान में इतना खर्च उठाने की स्थिति में कोई नहीं है। इसलिए यह फैसला वापस लेने को कहा है।

जवाबदेह पॉलिसी बनाने की तैयारी
एआईसीटीई ने पॉलिसी बनाने के लिए जारी किए गए सर्कुलर में कहा है कि कोविड-19 के कारण सामने आई चुनौतियों का सामना करने के लिए सपोर्ट मिला है। लॉकडाउन की चुनौती को अवसर में बदलने के लिए मान्यता मिली है। अब एआईसीटीई ने पारदर्शी और जवाबदेह ऑनलाइन पॉलिसी लाने जा रहा है।

यदि मंजूरी नहीं मिली तो कोर्ट जाएंगे
कॉलेज के एक्सटेंशन के लिए हर साल ली जाने वाली फीस में राहत देने, फैकल्टी नियुक्त करने के नियम में बदलाव करने जैसे सुझाव दिए एआईसीटीई को दिए हैं। डिप्लोमा कोर्स सेकंड शिफ्ट में चलाने की मंजूरी नहीं मिलती है तो एसोसिएशन कोर्ट का रास्ते पर जाएगा। -केसी जैन, अध्यक्ष, एटीपीआई मप्र

