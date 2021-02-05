पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जनजातीय संस्कृति:रंगीन वेश-भूषा, कमर में गुदुम बांधकर लय और ताल के साथ किया नृत्य

गुुदमबाजा की प्रस्तुति देते कलाकार। - Dainik Bhaskar
गुुदमबाजा की प्रस्तुति देते कलाकार।
  • जनजातीय संग्रहालय में निमाड़ी गायन और गुदुमबाजा नृत्य की प्रस्तुति

जनजातीय संग्रहालय में ‘गमक’ श्रृंखला में सुधा पगारे एवं साथी कलाकारों ने ‘निमाड़ी गायन’ और लेखपाल धुर्वे और अन्य कलाकारों ने गोंड जनजातीय नृत्य ‘गुदुमबाजा’ की प्रस्तुति दी।

प्रस्तुति की शुरुआत सुधा पगारे और साथियों द्वारा ‘निमाड़ी गायन’ से हुई। जिसमें- जन्म गीत- ‘नन्द घर झूली रह्यो पालना’, गणेश भजन- ‘आरती म अबीर-गुलाल चलवो सखी’, देवी गीत- ‘माता पानड़ – पानड़ दिया बलू थारा’, बन्ना गीत- ‘बढ़या कौशल्या की गोद म’, नर्मदा गीत- ‘जेका खोला म रेवा को लाड़’ एवं विदाई गीत- मात कहे बात भली सुण सुन्दरी आदि गीत प्रस्तुत किए।

निमाड़ी गायन की प्रस्तुति देते कलाकार।
निमाड़ी गायन की प्रस्तुति देते कलाकार।

दूसरी प्रस्तुति लेखपाल एवं साथियों द्वारा गोंड जनजातीय नृत्य ‘गुदुमबाजा’ की दी। गुदुमबाजा नृत्य गोण्ड जनजाति की उपजाति दुलिया का पारम्परिक नृत्य है। इस जनजाति में गुदुम वाद्य वादन की भी सुदीर्घ परम्परा है। गुदुम, डफ, मंजीरा, टिमकी आदि वाद्यों के साथ शहनाई के माध्यम से गोण्ड कर्मा और सैला गीतों की धुनों पर वादन एवं नर्तन करते हैं। विशेषकर विवाह एवं अन्य अनुष्ठानिक अवसरों पर इस जाति के कलाकारों को मांगलिक वादन के लिए अनिवार्य रूप से आमंत्रित किया जाता है। रंगीन वेश-भूषा और कमर में गुदुम बांधकर लय और ताल के साथ, विभिन्न मुद्राओं के साथ नृत्य किया जाता है।

