रिपोर्ट तलब:तीन घटनाओं पर आयोग हुआ सख्त, मांगी रिपोर्ट; दो मामले पुलिस थाने के और एक हमीदिया का

भोपाल2 घंटे पहले
  • पुलिस के दोनों मामलों में डीआईजी से रिपोर्ट तलब

मानवाधिकार आयोग ने शहर में मानवाधिकार हनन की तीन अलग-अलग घटनाओं पर संज्ञान लिया है। इसमें दो मामले थानों से संबंधित है। वहीं एक मामला हमीदिया अस्पताल प्रबंधन की कार्यप्रणाली के संबंध में हैं। तीन मामलों में आयोग ने जांच रिपोर्ट मांगी है।

अयोध्या नगर थाना क्षेत्र में एक युवक पर किसी ने चाकूओं से हमला कर दिया था। जब परिजन पीड़ित को लेकर थाने गए तो थाना प्रभारी ने उसका मेडिकल करने की जगह भगा दिया। इस पर पीड़ित को निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती करना पड़ा। मामला प्रकाश में आने के बाद पुलिस ने मामूली धाराओं में प्रकरण दर्ज किया। आयोग ने मामले को गंभीरता से लेते हुए डीआईजी भोपाल से एक माह में रिपोर्ट मांगी है। वहीं एमपी नगर टीआई ने कार्यक्रम की सूचना देने वाले आवेदक को भगा दिया था। वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद आयोग ने मामले में संज्ञान लिया है। इस मामले में भी डीआईजी भोपाल से जानकारी मांगी है।

हमीदिया अस्पताल में जांच बंद होने के मामले में मांगी रिपोर्ट
कोरोना संक्रमण काल में हमीदिया अस्पताल द्वारा जांच बंद किए जाने के मामले में संज्ञान लिया है। आयोग ने प्रमुख सचिव, स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं और हमीदिया अस्पताल अधीक्षक से विभिन्न बिंदुओं पर तीन सप्ताह में रिपोर्ट मांगी है। आयोग ने यह संज्ञान समाचार के आधार पर लिया है।

