पूर्व मंत्री सज्जन सिंह वर्मा का पलटवार:कमलनाथ ने बीजेपी विधायकों को फोन किया है तो शिवराज सिंह कॉल डिटेल दें

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
पूर्व मंत्री सज्जन सिंह वर्मा ने कहा कि कमलनाथ बीजेपी विधायकों को फोन कर रहे हैं तो शिवराज सिंह चौहान को कॉल डिटेल देना चाहिए
  • कहा-उपचुनाव हारने के डर से कम्प्यूटर बाबा के खिलाफ की गई कार्रवाई

मध्य प्रदेश में हुए उपचुनाव की काउंटिंग से एक दिन पहले विधायकों की खरीद-फरोख्त के आरोप लगाए जा रहे हैं। मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान द्वारा आरोप लगाया गया कि पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ बीजेपी के विधायकों को फोन कर रहे हैं। इस पर पूर्व मंत्री सज्जन सिंह वर्मा ने पलटवार किया है। वर्मा ने कहा कि शिवराज सिंह चौहान को कॉल डिटेल देना चाहिए कि कमलनाथ ने बीजेपी के किस विधायक को फोन किया था।

उपचुनाव के रिजल्ट को लेकर वर्मा ने कहा कि उपचुनाव का रिजल्ट कांग्रेस के पक्ष में ही आएगा। कोई कुछ भी कर ले, सरकार कांग्रेस की ही बनेगी।कांग्रेस के सभी विधायक सीधे तौर पर कमलनाथ के संपर्क में हैं। उन्होंने यह भी दावा किया कि बीएसपी और सपा विधायक कांग्रेस के संपर्क में हैं।

भय के चलते अनुदान बांट रहे शिवराज

वर्मा ने आरोप लगाया है कि बीजेपी को भय है, इसलिए मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान अनुदान बांट रहे हैं। कम्प्यूटर बाबा पर कार्रवाई होने की वजह भी यही है। सिंधिया को लेकर उन्होंने कहा कि उनके चेहरे की चमक उड़ गई है। वे अब केंद्र में मंत्री भी नहीं बन पाएंगे।

मंत्री भदौरिया ने भी लगाया है आरोप

शिवराज सरकार के सहकारिता मंत्री अरविंद भदौरिया ने पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ और दिग्विजय सिंह पर हमला किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि हर हाल में की सरकार तो बीजेपी की ही बनेगी। कांग्रेस के पास कोई गणित नहीं है। हमारे 107 विधायक हैं। 5 पहले ही आ चुके हैं। दो और आ गए। कांग्रेस को सभी सीट जीतना है। सभी निर्दलीय विधायक और बसपा के विधायक भाजपा के साथ है। कमलनाथ हमारे नेताओं को फोन कर रहे हैं। कह रहे हैं कि भैया हमारे साथ आ जाओ। हमने भी कहा कि कमलनाथ के थोड़े मजे ले लो।

