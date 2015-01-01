पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • Conflicting Statement Of Rameshwar Sharma; Said Kashmir's Mehbooba Mufti's Father Is Not A Fief

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कश्मीर पर विवाद:रामेश्वर शर्मा का विवादित बयान; बोले- कश्मीर महबूबा मुफ़्ती के अब्बा की जागीर नहीं

भोपाल16 मिनट पहले
प्रोटेम स्पीकर रामेश्वर शर्मा ने महबूबा मुफ्ती पर हमला बोला है।
  • पीडीपी नेता महबूबा मुफ़्ती ने एक दिन पहले कहा था- जम्मू-कश्मीर खुली जेल बन गया है

अपने बयानों को लेकर चर्चा में रहने वाले भाजपा विधायक और मध्यप्रदेश विधानसभा के प्रोटेम स्पीकर रामेश्वर शर्मा ने रविवार को फिर से महबूबा मुफ्ती को लेकर विवादित बयान दिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि कश्मीर महबूबा मुफ्ती के अब्बा की जागीर नहीं है। कश्मीर हिंदुस्तान है और हिंदुस्तान कश्मीर के लिए जीता और मरता है। जो कश्मीर में मुफ्तखोर थे और पाकिस्तान के इशारे पर भारत के लोगों पर आतंकवाद की दहशत फैलाकर नागरिकों की जान लेने और इज्जत लूटने का काम करते थे, अब वो सब बंद हो चुका है। अब तिरंगे की छत्रछाया में कश्मीर प्रगति कर रहा है।

असल में, एक दिन पहले ही पीडीपी नेता महबूबा मुफ्ती ने कहा था कि जम्मू-कश्मीर खुली जेल बन गया है। महबूबा ने एक साथ कई ट्वीट कर केंद्र सरकार पर हमला बोला था। महबूबा मुफ्ती ने शनिवार को कहा कि जम्मू कश्मीर के संसाधनों को बर्बाद किया जा रहा है और भारत सरकार हमारी अवमानना कर रही है। मुफ्ती ने दावा कि राज्य में अवैध रेत खनन हो रहा है और साइट पर उन्हें जाने से रोका गया।

इससे पहले भी प्रोटेम स्पीकर रामेश्वर शर्मा ने अक्टूबर में महबूबा मुफ्ती को तिरंगे का अपमान करने वाला बताया था, साथ ही कहा था कि ऐसा करने वाला देश में नहीं रह पाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि महबूबा मुफ्ती का असली चेहरा और असली चरित्र सामने आ गया है। जो व्यक्ति देश का तिरंगा हाथ में लेगा। वही जम्मू-कश्मीर में राजनीति कर पाएगा। जो देश के तिरंगे झंडे का अपमान करेगा। वह हिंदुस्तान की जमीन पर रह भी नहीं पाएगा। हिंदुस्तान के झंडे का जो अपमान करेगा। उसे जेल की सलाखों के पीछे डाला जाएगा।

प्रोटेम स्पीकर के कुछ और विवादित बयान

कब तक सीता को रुबिया बनने देंगे
प्रोटेम स्पीकर रामेश्वर शर्मा ने लव जिहाद को लेकर कहा कि लव जिहाद से कहीं न कहीं पाक और आईएसआई के एजेंट जुड़े हैं, जो सीता को रुबिया बनाने का षड्यंत्र रचते हैं। कब तक हम सीता को रुबिया बनने देंगे और मरने देंगे? नरगिस और सुनील दत्त जैसा सच्चा प्यार दिखाओ मुझे? ऐसी कितनी नरगिस सुनील दत्त के साथ ब्याही गईं बताइए।

प्रदर्शन नहीं, धार्मिक भावनाओं को भड़काने की कोशिश थी
नवंबर की शुरुआत में भोपाल में फ्रांस के राष्ट्रपति के खिलाफ हुए विरोध-प्रदर्शन पर प्रोटेम स्पीकर रामेश्वर शर्मा ने कड़ी आपत्ति जताई थी। उन्होंने कहा था कि जब मामला फ्रांस का है तो भोपाल में प्रदर्शन की क्या जरूरत है। ये विरोध प्रदर्शन नहीं धार्मिक भावनाओं को भड़काने का काम किया गया है। इस पर शर्मा को जान से मारने की धमकी मिली थी।

कांग्रेस रावण की संतान
2018-19 में कांग्रेस की ‘राम वन गमन पथ यात्रा’ और पथ के निर्माण की घोषणा पर तब रामेश्वर शर्मा ने कहा है कि विधानसभा चुनाव के समय भगवान राम को याद करने वाले कांग्रेसी दरअसल रावण की संतान हैं। सत्ता हथियाने के लिए वह रूप बदल-बदलकर सामने आ रहे हैं। कभी उनके नेता कैलाश मानसरोवर की यात्रा पर जाते हैं तो कभी गो-वंश की बात करते हैं, जबकि केरल में उनका वध किया जा रहा है। रामेश्वर ने यह भी कहा कि रावण का छल पूरी जनता जानती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमध्यप्रदेश में सरकार वसूलेगी काउ टैक्स, आंगनबाड़ियों में बच्चों को अंडे की जगह दूध बांटा जाएगा - मध्य प्रदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें