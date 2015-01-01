पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धनतेरस 12 या 13 को:असमंजस बरकरार लेकिन ज्यादातर मंदिरों में 12 को ही मनेगी

भोपाल2 घंटे पहले
  • पंचांगों में तिथि भेद के कारण पंडित और ज्योतिषी भी एक राय नहीं

पंचांगों में धन तेरस (त्रयाेदशी) को तिथि भेद हाेने से असमंजस की स्थिति है। खास बात यह है कि शहर के ज्यादातर मंदिरों में 12 नवंबर को ही धनतेरस मनाई जाएगी। अधिकांश ज्योतिष 13 नवंबर को धनतेरस मनाए जाने को ही उचित ठहरा रहे हैं। उनका मत है कि त्रयोदशी शुक्रवार को उदयातिथि और प्रदोषकाल के समय भी रहेगी। इस दिन त्रयोदशी शाम 5:59 बजे तक रहेगी। भगवान धनवंतरि का प्रकटोत्सव त्रयोदशी पर ही है। उनकी पूजा भी सुबह होती है। इसलिए शुक्रवार को ही धनतेरस व धनवंतरि जयंती मनाया जाना उचित रहेगा। जबकि कई पंडितों का मत है कि शुक्रवार को शाम 4:20 बजे तक त्रयोदशी समाप्त हो जाएगी। प्रदोष काल भी नहीं रहेगा इसलिए गुरुवार को ही धनतेरस मनान श्रेष्ठ है।

ये 12 के पक्ष में...गुरुवार काे प्रदोषकाल में त्रयोदशी तभी 13 को मन पाएगी रूप चौदस

  • 12 को त्रयोदशी प्रदोषकाल में रहेगी। इसलिए इसी दिन त्रयोदशी मनाई जाए। नारायण विजय पंचांग के मुताबिक 13 को त्रयोदशी दोपहर 3.30 बजे समाप्त हो जाएगी। -पं. आनंद शंकर व्यास, उज्जैन
  • गुरुवार को द्वादशी तिथि शाम 6.18 बजे तक रहेगी। इसलिए प्रदोषकाल के बाद त्रयोदशी लगने पर गुरुवार को ही इसे मनाना चाहिए। -पं. गौरीशंकर शास्त्री
  • ​​​त्रयोदशी 12 को ही मनाई जाना श्रेष्ठ रहेगा। त्रयोदशी गुरुवार को मनाई जाएगी, तभी रूप चौदस सुबह के समय 13 को और 14 को दीपावली मनाना उचित रहेगा। -पं. कपिल शर्मा

ये 13 के पक्ष में...शुक्रवार को उदयातिथि में त्रयोदशी है, इसी दिन प्रदोषकाल भी रहेगा

  • गुरुवार रात 9:31 से त्रयोदशी तिथि लगेगी। शुक्रवार शाम को सूर्यास्त के बाद प्रदोषकाल अवधि में शाम 5.59 तक रहेगी। शनिवार को चतुर्दशी दोपहर 2.20 तक रहेगी। - पं. हेमचंद्र पाण्डेय
  • गुरुवार रात 9:30 तक द्वादशी तिथि रहेगी। इसी दिन रात 9.31 से त्रयोदशी शुरू होगी जो 13 को शाम 5.59 तक रहेगी। प्रदोष व्यापी त्रयोदशी शुक्रवार को रहेगी। -पं. सोमेंद्र शर्मा, इंदौर
  • 12 को रात 9.30 तक द्वादशी तिथि है। 13 को शाम को प्रदोषकाल भी है। उदयातिथि में भी त्रयाेदशी है, इसलिए इसी दिन धनतेरस मनाना श्रेष्ठ है।
  • - पं. प्रहलाद पंड्या

इन मंदिरों में 12 नवंबर को ही मनाई जाएगी धनतेरस... सोमवारा स्थित बड़वाले महादेव मंदिर, चौक स्थित राधावल्लभ मंदिर, बिड़ला मंदिर, गुफा मंदिर, करूणाधाम आश्रम स्थित महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, और तलैया स्थित राधाकृष्ण मंदिर में 12 को ही धनतेरस मनाई जाएगी।

