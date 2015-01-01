पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर निगम चुनाव:कांग्रेस का फाॅर्मूला- DCC की सिफारिश से तय होंगे उम्मीदवार, प्रचार में उतरेंगे बड़े नेता

भोपाल29 मिनट पहले
कांग्रेस ने नगर निगम चुनाव की तैयारी शुुरू कर दी है। प्रदेश प्रभारी 16 से 19 दिसंबर तक जिलों में बैठकें करेंगे।
  • पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ के प्रदेश दौरे का रोडमैप हो रहा तैयार
  • प्रदेश प्रभारी मुकुल वासनिक 16 से 19 दिसंबर तक जिलों में करेंगे बैठकें

महापौर पद का आरक्षण होने के बाद अब नगरीय निकायों के चुनाव की तारीखों का ऐलान कभी भी हो सकता है। कांग्रेस ने चुनावी रणनीति पर काम तेज कर दिया है। उपचुनाव में 28 में से 19 सीटें हारने के बाद अब कांग्रेस ने स्थानीय निकाय के चुनाव के लिए नया फाॅर्मूला निकाला है।

प्रदेश अध्यक्ष एवं पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ ने कहा है कि इस बार उम्मीदवारों का चयन जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी(डीसीसी) की सिफारिश के आधार पर किया जाएगा। यह फाॅर्मूला भाजपा ने हैदराबाद के स्थानीय निकाय चुनाव में अपनाया था। ऐसा पहली बार होगा, जब कांग्रेस स्थानीय निकाय के चुनाव में राष्ट्रीय नेताओं को प्रचार में उतारेगी। पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ के प्रदेश दौरे का रोडमैप तैयार हो रहा है। प्रदेश प्रभारी मुकुल वासनिक 16 से 19 दिसंबर तक प्रदेश के दौरे पर रहेंगे। वे जिलों में बैठकें करेंगे। इससे पहले उम्मीदवारों का चयन करने लिए हर जिले में अलग-अलग कमेटियों का गठन किया गया है। कमेटियां सहमति के आधार पर पैनल की जगह एक नाम तय करके औपचारिक घोषणा के लिए प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी को भेजेगीl

कार्यकर्ताओं से सीधा संवाद करेंगे वासनिक

ऐसा पहली बार हाेगा कि प्रदेश प्रभारी जिलों में जाकर कार्यकर्ताओं से संवाद करेंगे। दरअसल, मंशा जमीनी स्तर पर रायशुमारी करने की है। यही वजह है कि मुकुल वासनिक ब्लाक स्तर के कार्यकर्ताओं की बैठक लेंगे। इस दौरान वासनिक निकाय चुनाव की रणनीति के साथ संगठन में परिर्वतन को लेकर फीडबैक लेंगे।

सह प्रभारियों के बीच जिलों का बंटवारा

कुलदीप इंदौरा - खंडवा, बुरहानपुर, खरगोन, बड़वानी, आलीराजपुर्, झाबुआ, रतलाम, धार, इंदौर, उज्जैन, मंदसौर, नीमच और आगर मालवाl

सुधांशु त्रिपाठी - श्योपुर, मुरैना, भिंड, दतिया, ग्वालियर, शिवपुरी, गुना, अशोकनगर, रायसेन, विदिशा, भोपाल, सीहोर और राजगढ़l

सीपी मित्तल - अनूपपुर, डिंडोरी, मंडला, जबलपुर, बालाघाट, सिवनी, छिंदवाड़ा, होशंगाबाद, नरसिंहपुर, बैतूल, हरदा, देवास और शाजापुरl

संजय कपूर- टीकमगढ़, निवाड़ी, छतरपुर, सागर, दमोह, पन्ना, कटनी, सतना, रीवा, सीधी, सिंगरौली, शहडोल और उमरियाl

