  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Bhopal
  • Jyotiraditya Scindia | Congress Kamal Nath On Jyotiraditya Scindia And Shivraj Singh Chouhan Over Madhya Pradesh Farmers Loan Waiver

किसान कर्जमाफी पर सियासत:पूर्व सीएम कमलनाथ ने कहा- सरकार ने विधानसभा में किसानों की कर्जमाफी स्वीकार की, अब झूठ बोलने पर शिवराज और सिंधिया माफी मांगें

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ ने शनिवार को ग्वालियर में मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज को चुनौती देकर कहा था कि वह आमने-सामने बैठ जाएं। मैं उन्हें 26 लाख किसानों के कर्जमाफी का पूरा रिकॉर्ड दे दूंगा।
  • शिवराज सरकार ने विधानसभा में स्वीकार किया कि लगभग 27 लाख किसानों का साढ़े 11 हजार करोड़ रुपए का ऋण माफ हुआ
  • पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा- किसान कर्जमाफी पर मेरी सच्चाई प्रदेश की जनता के सामने आ गई, भाजपा के झूठ का पर्दाफाश हो गया

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ ने मंगलवार को कहा कि कांग्रेस सरकार द्वारा किसान कर्जमाफी पर पहले दिन से ही मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह और ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया झूठ बोलते रहे हैं। इस झूठ की राजनीति का पर्दाफाश स्वयं शिवराज सरकार ने सोमवार को विधानसभा में कर दिया है।

शिवराज सरकार ने स्वीकार किया कि प्रदेश में प्रथम और द्वितीय चरण में कांग्रेस की सरकार ने 51 जिलों में 26 लाख 95 हजार किसानों का 11 हजार 600 करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा का कर्जमाफ किया है। प्रदेश की जनता से सफेद झूठ बोलने और गुमराह करने की घृणित राजनीति के लिए शिवराज और सिंधिया को तत्काल माफी मांगना चाहिए।

कमलनाथ ने कहा कि ग्वालियर दौरे के दौरान मैंने मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज को किसानों की कर्जमाफी के मुद्दे पर खुली बहस करने की चुनौती दी थी। वे इस मुद्दे पर खुली बहस करते, उसके पहले ही उनकी सरकार ने विधानसभा में स्वीकार कर लिया कि कांग्रेस सरकार ने 26 लाख 95 हजार किसानों का कर्ज माफ किया था। जबकि स्वीकृति की प्रकिया में शेष 5 लाख 90 हजार किसानों की संख्या को भी स्वीकार किया है।

भाजपा की झूठ की राजनीति का पर्दाफाश हुआ

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि सदन के पटल पर जो सच्चाई भाजपा सरकार ने स्वीकार की है, इससे शिवराज सिंह और भाजपा की झूठ की राजनीति का पर्दाफाश हो चुका है और मेरे द्वारा पहले दिन से ही किसान कर्जमाफी की जो संख्या और सूची दी जा रही थी, वह सच साबित हुई है। मैं शुरू से ही यह कहता आ रहा हूं कि भाजपा चाहे जितना झूठ बोल ले लेकिन जो सच्चाई है, वह इस प्रदेश की जनता जानती है। इसी सच्चाई को सदन में भाजपा सरकार के कृषि मंत्री ने लिखित में स्वीकार भी किया है।

अब बाकी किसानों की कर्ज माफी की प्रक्रिया शुरू करनी चाहिए

कमलनाथ ने कहा कि सच्चाई को स्वीकार करने के बाद शिवराज सरकार को शेष किसानों की कर्जमाफी की प्रक्रिया को शीघ्र शुरू करना चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि विधानसभा में जो बहाना कर्जमाफी योजना की समीक्षा का बनाया गया है, वह बताता है कि भाजपा और शिवराज सिंह किसानों के विरोधी हैं। शिवराज सरकार कोई समय-सीमा भी बताने को तैयार नहीं है, जिससे स्पष्ट होता है कि वे किसानों की कर्ज माफी करना ही नहीं चाहते।

विधानसभा में कृषि मंत्री ने कहा- प्रदेश के 51 जिलों में किसानों के कर्ज माफ हुए

सोमवार को विधानसभा एक दिन के सत्र में कृषि मंत्री ने माना था कि प्रदेश के 51 जिलों में किसानों के कर्ज माफ हुए। विधानसभा में कांग्रेस विधायक जयवर्धन सिंह के एक सवाल पर कृषि मंत्री कमल पटेल ने जवाब दिया कि प्रदेश में 51 जिलों में किसान कर्ज माफी हुई है। राज्य सरकार ने विधानसभा में बताया कि 27-12-2019 से पहले किसान कर्ज माफी का पहला चरण और 27-12-2019 के बाद किसान कर्ज माफी का दूसरा चरण चलाया गया था।

राज्य सरकार ने यह भी माना है कि प्रदेश में किसानों का एक लाख रुपए तक का कर्जा माफ हुआ है। गुना, बमोरी, राघोगढ़, मधुसूदनगढ़, चाचौड़ा, कुंभराज और आरोन में भी 17403 किसानों का एक लाख रुपए तक का कर्जा माफ होने की जानकारी दी। राज्य सरकार के विधानसभा में दिए गए जवाब के मुताबिक, प्रदेश के सभी जिलों में किसान कर्ज माफी हुई है।

