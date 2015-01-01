पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Congress Will Open Its Cards After Getting A Hint From The High Command, Wasnik Will Keep An Eye On The Results From Delhi

मप्र उपचुनाव:हाईकमान का इशारा मिलने के बाद अपने पत्ते खोलेगी कांग्रेस, वासनिक दिल्ली से रखेंगे नतीजों पर नजर

17 मिनट पहले
उपचुनाव के रिजल्ट के बाद की रणनीति पर पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ ने दिल्ली में प्रदेश प्रभारी मुकुल वासनिक के साथ रविवार को बैठक की।
  • पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ की दिल्ली में रविवार को हुई थी प्रदेश प्रभारी से मुलाकात

मध्य प्रदेश में 28 सीटों पर हुए चुनाव के नतीजों के बाद कांग्रेस अपने पत्ते हाईकमान का इशारा मिलने के बाद खोलेगी। पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ और दिग्विजय सिंह अंतिम परिणाम आने तक प्रदेश कार्यालय में मौजूद रहेंगे। जबकि प्रदेश प्रभारी मुकुल वासनिक दिल्ली मुख्यालय से ही नतीजों पर नजर रखेंगे। नतीजों के बाद की रणनीति को लेकर कमलनाथ की रविवार को दिल्ली में वासनिक से बैठक हो चुकी है। दरअसल, कमलनाथ की सरकार गिरने और शिवराज सरकार बनने के बीच हुए सियासी घटनाक्रम को ध्यान में रखकर कांग्रेस अब कोई चूक नहीं करना चाहती है। विधायकों को एकजुट रखने के अलावा सीटों की संख्या के हिसाब से भी कांग्रेस ने रणनीति बनाई है। जिसकी जानकारी कमलनाथ के अलावा उनके करीबी और भरोसेमंद नेताओं को है। कानूनी दांव-पेंच से निपटने के लिए राज्यसभा सांसद विवेक तन्खा भी भोपाल में माैजूद रहेंगे।

कमलनाथ को दिया था फ्रीहैंड

उपचुनाव में उम्मीदवारों के चयन से लेकर प्रचार का रोडमैप लागू करने के लिए हाईकमान ने कमलनाथ को फ्रीहैंड दिया था। यानि कांग्रेस ने उपचुनाव कमलनाथ के बूते पर लड़ा है। यही वजह है कि आगे की रणनीति भी कमलनाथ ने बनाई है। जिसकी जानकारी हाईकमान के अलावा उनके भरोसेमंद और करीबी नेताओं को ही है।

लगातार नजर रख रहे हैं वासनिक

चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान वासनिक ग्वालियर-चंबल में सक्रिय भूमिका में रहे, लेकिन मतगणना के बाद से वे दिल्ली से ही नजर रखे हुए हैं। वे अपने विश्वासपात्रों से लगातार फीडबैक ले रहे हैं।

संगठन स्तर पर फेरबदल को मंजूरी

कांग्रेस सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार कमलनाथ को संगठन स्तर पर फेरबदल करने की मंजूरी मिल चुकी है। इसको लेकर दिल्ली में रविवार को वासनिक के साथ उनका लंबा विचार-विमर्श हो चुका है। दरअसल, उपचुनाव के नतीजों के आधार पर ही बदलाव किया जाना तय किया गया है। नतीजे उम्मीद के मुताबिक आते हैं तो संगठन को अधिक ताकतवर बनाया जाएगा और विस्तार भी किया जाएगा। युवक कांग्रेस, एनएसयूआई और महिला कांग्रेस में बड़े बदलाव के संकेत भी मिले हैं। युवक कांग्रेस की कमान प्रदेशस में फिलहाल विधायक कुणाल चौधरी के पास हैं, जिनका कार्यकाल समाप्त हो चुका है। जबकि एनएसयूआई के अध्यक्ष विपिन बानखेड़े ने आगर सीट से चुनाव लड़ा है।

