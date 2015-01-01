पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • Consumers Did Not Reach For Hearing, The Chairman And Members In District Commission Kept Waiting

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना का असर:सुनवाई के लिए नहीं पहुंचे उपभोक्ता, जिला आयोग में अध्यक्ष व सदस्य करते रहे इंतजार

भोपाल3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिला उपभोक्ता आयोग में तीन हजार केस हुए लंबित

जिला उपभोक्ता आयोग में आवेदक- अनावेदकों की उपस्थिति भौतिक रुप से अनिवार्य कर दी है। अभी आयोग वीडियो कॉफ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से सुनवाई कर रहा था। दोनों आयोग में सोमवार को अध्यक्ष व सदस्य आवेदक व अनावेदकों का इंतजार करते रहे, लेकिन न आवेदक पहुंचे और न ही अनावेदक। प्रकरण की सुनवाई के लिए नहीं पहुंचने वाले आवेदक-अनावेदक को जनवरी 2021 की तारीख दी गई है। कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते राज्य और जिला उपभोक्ता आयोग में आवेदक और अनावेदक के उपस्थिति जरूरी नहीं थी।

जिला उपभोक्ता आयोग तकरीबन तीन हजार केस लंबित हैं। राज्य व जिला उपभोक्ता आयोग में कोरोना के चलते वीडियो कॉफ्रेंसिंग से 10 से 15 प्रकरणों पर सुनवाई होती थी। आवेदक व अनावेदक के भौतिक उपस्थिति की अनिवार्यता के चलते 50 से अधिक प्रकरण रखे थे, लेकिन सूचना न मिलने से आवेदक-अनावेदक सुनवाई में नहीं पहुंचे।

अब पूरे दिन बैठ रही बेंच
जिला उपभोक्ता आयोग के सदस्य सुनील श्रीवास्तव का कहना है कि आयोग की बेंच ने दिन भर आवेदक-अनावेदक या उनके प्रतिनिधि एडवोकेट का इंतजार किया। आयोग में एक भी व्यक्ति नहीं पहुंचा, जिसकी वजह से प्रकरणों पर सुनवाई नहीं हो पाई। उनका कहना है कि अब बेंच पूरे दिन बैठ रही है जैसे आवेदक-अनावेदक पहुंचेंगे, वैसे सुनवाई होगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें