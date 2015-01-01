पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हकीकत:कोरोना मरीजों को परिजन ही खाना खिलाकर देते हैं दवा, क्योंकि यहां न तो नर्स है और न ही डॉक्टर

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
जेपी अस्पताल रियलिटी चैक
  • अस्पताल में सिक्योरिटी गार्ड हैं फिर भी बेरोकटोक कोरोना वार्ड में जाते हैं परिजन

जेपी अस्पताल के कोविड वार्ड में तीन मरीज भर्ती हैं। मरीजों को खाना खिलाने से लेकर दवा देने तक का काम परिजन खुद ही करते हैं। यह स्थिति तब है जब मरीजों की देखभाल सही तरीके से नहीं होने पर महीनेभर पहले ही सिविल सर्जन डॉ. आरके तिवारी को हटाने की कार्रवाई की जा चुकी है।

बेटा अंदर पहुंचा तो गीले थे कपड़े : 53 वर्षीय मरीज चार दिन से कोरोना वार्ड में भर्ती हैं। यहां उनको ऑक्सीजन सपोर्ट पर रखा गया है। बेटा और पत्नी कोरोना वार्ड के बाहर पूरे समय मौजूद रहते हैं। दोपहर एक बजे बेटा बिना पीपीई किट कोरोना वार्ड में पहुंचा। यहां न नर्स थी और न ही डॉक्टर। पिता की पेंट गीली थी, जो बेटे ने खुद ही ठीक की।

गंभीर लापरवाही... बढ़ा सकती है संक्रमण
खाना लेकर पहुंचे- दूसरे भर्ती मरीज के परिजन दोपहर 1 बजे खाना लेकर कोरोना वार्ड पहुंचे। इन्होंने भी पीपीई किट नहीं पहनी थी। पूछने पर परिजनों ने बताया कि पहले दिन से ही हम वार्ड में खाना व दवा खिलाते हैं।

नहीं बदले हालात- महीनेभर पहले सर्वधर्म निवासी महिला की वार्ड में मौत हुई थी। उनकी बेटी ने इलाज में लापरवाही के आरोप लगाए थे। तत्कालीन सिविल सर्जन डॉ. तिवारी को हटाने के बाद भी व्यवस्था नहीं बदली।

यहां भी अनदेखी- वार्ड में भर्ती मरीजों के परिजन इनकी तीमारदारी करने बिना सुरक्षा इंतजाम वार्ड में आते हैं, यहां से घर जाते हैं। ये लोग न सिर्फ घर परिवार बल्कि दूसरों को भी संक्रमित कर सकते हैं।

कोरोना वार्ड में परिजनों को जाने की अनुमति नहीं है। अगर जाना भी पड़ता है तो सुरक्षा मानकों का पालन करना चाहिए। अगर ऐसा नहीं हो रहा है तो गलत है। सुनिश्चित करेंगे कि परिजन वार्ड में न जाएं। -डॉ. प्रभाकर तिवारी, सीएमएचओ

