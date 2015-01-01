पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना अपडेट:शहर में 21 दिन बाद 250 से नीचे आया कोरोना ग्राफ; 238 नए संक्रमित मरीज मिले

भोपाल2 दिन पहले
फाइल फोटो

राजधानी में गुरुवार को 238 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले हैं। पूरे 21 दिन बाद यह मौका आया है कि शहर में किसी एक दिन में 250 से कम मरीज मिले हैं। इससे पहले 18 नवंबर को 229 मरीज मिले थे। इसी के अगले दिन मरीजों की संख्या 381 पहुंच गई थी। इसके बाद से ही लगातार मरीजों का फिर बढ़ा हुआ आ रहा था। बीते 21 दिनों में से 13 दिनों में तो 300 से ज्यादा मरीज मिले। जबकि, आठ दिनों में मरीजों की संख्या 250 से अधिक और 300 से कम रही।

इसके साथ ही अब शहर में कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 37 हजार 18 हो गई। गुरुवार को 277 मरीज ठीक हुए और दो मरीजों की इलाज के दौरान जान गई। अब तक 574 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है और 31 हजार 457 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं।

दिसंबर में अब तक तीन दिन 300 से ज्यादा मरीज मिले और सात दिनों में 300 से कम मरीज मिले हैं। जबकि, प्रदेश में गुरुवार को 1319 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले। अब प्रदेश में मरीजों की संख्या कुल संख्या 2,19,893 हो गई है। सात और मरीजों की इलाज के दौरान मौत हुई और 1307 मरीज ठीक हुए हैं।

