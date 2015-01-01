पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कॉलेजों की एडमिशन प्रक्रिया में ऐसे हालात:कोरोना गाइडलाइन का नहीं हो रहा पालन, कॉलेजों में जुटी भीड़

भोपाल36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हमीदिया कॉलेज
  • न सैनिटाइजर और न ही थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग की है कोई व्यवस्था

कोरोना एक बार फिर पीक पर है। भोपाल सहित विभिन्न शहरों में रात 10 बजे से सुबह 6 बजे तक कर्फ्यू लगा है। ऐसे में शहर के कॉलेजों में चल रही एडमिशन प्रक्रिया में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का कोई ध्यान नहीं रखा जा रहा है। ऐसा नजारा सोमवार को शहर के लीड कॉलेज शासकीय हमीदिया पीजी कॉलेज में बीएड में एडमिशन के लिए दस्तावेज जमा करने पहुंचे छात्र-छात्राओं के बीच दिखा। प्रोफेसर्स का कहना है कि एडमिशन प्रक्रिया को लगातार बढ़ाया जा रहा है।

कोरोना बढ़ता जा रहा है। छात्र एडमिशन ले चुके हैं। उनसे इसी समय दस्तावेज जमा कराए जा रहे हैं। प्राइवेट कॉलेजों का काम भी सरकारी कॉलेजों से कराया जा रहा है। छात्र-छात्राएं भी हड़बड़ी में रहते हैं। हालात यह हैं कि एमवीएम की एडमिशन इंचार्ज महिला प्रोफेसर के बाद यहां अन्य फैकल्टी मेंबर भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। नूतन गर्ल्स कॉलेज के एडिशन इंचार्ज प्रोफेसर भी कोरोना पाॅजिटिव मिले हैं। इसके बाद भी कॉलेजों में सोशल डिस्टेसिंग गायब है। न सैनिटाइजर, न ही थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग की व्यवस्था है।

सीएलसी... 5624 एडमिशन हुए सीएलसी के 5वंे राउंड में स्नातक में सोमवार तक 5624 और स्नातकोत्तर में 3269 एडमिशन हुए। हालांकि यह संख्या बढ़ सकती है। उच्च शिक्षा विभाग ने कॉलेज स्तर पर जारी की जाने वाली मेरिट में आने वाले छात्रों को फीस जमा करने के लिए सोमवार रात 12 बजे तक का समय दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें