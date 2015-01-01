पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मास्क के साथ मसखरी तो मत करो:भोपाल में कोरोना मरीजों का आंकड़ा 30 हजार पार; मंगलवार को 303 नए पॉजिटिव

भोपाल39 मिनट पहले
आपसे तो ये उम्मीद न थी...

शहर में कोरोना मरीजों का आंकड़ा 30 हजार पार हो गया है। मंगलवार को भी 303 नए पॉजिटिव सामने आए। इसके बावजूद कई लोग मास्क नहीं लगा रहे। जो लगा रहे हैं उनमें भी बहुत से ऐसे हैं जाे सही तरीके से नहीं लगा रहे। अपनी और अपने अपनों की सेहत के लिए ये समझना जरूरी है कि फिलहाल मास्क ही वैक्सीन है...

कोई कान में लटकाए रहता है तो कोई दाढ़ी में लगाए रहता
सड़कों-बाजारों में मास्क न लगाने वालों पर समझाइश और सख्ती का मिला-जुला दौर जारी है। जिला प्रशासन और नगर निगम की टीमों ने मंगलवार को ऐसे 200 से ज्यादा लोगों पर जुर्माना किया। इनमें से कुछ के पास तो मास्क ही नहीं थे, जबकि ज्यादातर ऐसे थे जिन्होंने या तो इसे कान पर लटका रखा था या फिर हाथ में लटकाए घूम रहे थे। गोविंदपुरा क्षेत्र में 50 हजार 500 और कोहेफिजा क्षेत्र में 35 हजार के चालान कटे।

कान में लटकाया

अरेरा हिल्स पर इन दोनों सज्जनों की तरह कई लोग कान में मास्क लटकाए नजर आए।
अरेरा हिल्स पर इन दोनों सज्जनों की तरह कई लोग कान में मास्क लटकाए नजर आए।

जैकेट में मुंह छिपाया

बोर्ड ऑॅफिस चौराहे पर चैकिंग के दौरान एक ने हाथ जोड़कर गुहार लगाई तो दूसरे ने जैकेट में मुंह छुपाया।
बोर्ड ऑॅफिस चौराहे पर चैकिंग के दौरान एक ने हाथ जोड़कर गुहार लगाई तो दूसरे ने जैकेट में मुंह छुपाया।

इनका तो नजर ही नहीं आया

न्यू मार्केट में जब युवती को पुलिस ने टोका तो बोली-मास्क गाड़ी में रखा है।
न्यू मार्केट में जब युवती को पुलिस ने टोका तो बोली-मास्क गाड़ी में रखा है।
