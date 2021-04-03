पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हमीदिया में 540 से घटाकर 100 किए बेड:शहर के 5 प्रमुख अस्पतालों में अब 175 बेड पर ही कोरोना मरीज, 605 खाली

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहर में कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या हर दिन कम होती जा रही है। इसी का नतीजा है कि कोविड अस्पतालों में भर्ती मरीजों की संख्या भी घटती जा रही है। इसके चलते अस्पताल प्रबंधन ने भी बेड की संख्या कम कर दी है। हमीदिया अस्पताल में कोरोना मरीजों के लिए 540 बेड रिजर्व किए गए थे, जिन्हें अब 100 कर दिया है। यहां अभी 15 मरीज ही भर्ती हैं और 85 बेड खाली हैं।

इसी तरह जेपी अस्पताल में मरीजों के लिए 75 बेड रिजर्व किए गए थे। पिछले 10 दिन से यहां एक भी नया मरीज भर्ती नहीं हुआ है, इसलिए बेड की संख्या 20 कर दी गई है। यहां 6 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है। बंसल अस्पताल मेंं 60 बेड हैं, लेकिन सिर्फ 10 पर ही मरीज हैं। एम्स अस्पताल में शुरुआत में 400 बेड थे, लेकिन अब 200 कर दिए हैं। यहां सिर्फ 24 मरीज बचे हैं। शहर के सबसे बड़े कोविड सेंटर चिरायु में सबसे ज्यादा 800 बेड रिजर्व किए थे, लेकिन 26 जनवरी के बाद यहां पर बेड संख्या 800 से घटाकर 400 कर दी गई है।

कोविड अस्पतालों में बेड की स्थिति

कोविड केयर सेंटर बंद
कुछ दिन पहले सरकार ने कोविड केयर सेंटरों को बंद कर दिया है। अब यहां पर पहले से जो व्यवस्था संचालित हो रही थी। उसी का संचालन शुरू हो गया है।

एम्स के आईसीयू में 11 मरीज
हमीदिया अस्पताल में एक भी मरीज वेंटिलेटर पर नहीं है, जबकि चिरायु में 5 से 6 मरीज हैं। एम्स के आईसीयू में 11 मरीजों का इलाज जारी है।

नियमों का पालन अभी जरूरी
कोरोना अभी गया नहीं है, इसलिए जब तक बड़ी आबादी को वैक्सीन न लग जाए, तब तक कोविड-19 के नियमों का पालन करते रहे। मास्क लगाएं, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करें। भर्ती होने वाले मरीजों की संख्या कम हुई है।
-डॉ लोकेंद्र दवे, एचओडी पल्मोनरी एंड रेस्पायरेटरी मेडिसिन हमीदिया अस्पताल

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें