मरीज बढ़ने के साथ बाजारों में सख्ती:भोपाल में बाजार में नियम तोड़ने वालों को ही बनाएंगे कोरोना वॉलेंटियर

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
चौक बाजार। यहां बढ़ते संक्रमण के बीच लापरवाही जारी है। इन्हें न तो डिस्टेंसिंग का ख्याल है और न ये मास्क पहनना जरूरी समझते हैं।
  • जिला प्रशासन और नगर निगम ने किए 250 से अधिक चालान

कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ने के साथ ही प्रशासन की सख्ती फिर शुरू हो गई है। जिला प्रशासन की टीमों ने गुरुवार को मास्क नहीं लगाने वाले 100 से ज्यादा लोगों के चालान बनाए, जबकि नगर निगम ने 144 लोगों के खिलाफ चालानी कार्रवाई की। अब यह सख्ती और बढ़ेगी। बाजारों में भी सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग और समय की पाबंदी का पालन कराया जाएगा।

गुरुवार को दोपहर में शहर के अलग-अलग इलाकों में एसडीएम के नेतृत्व में टीमें निकलीं और मास्क नहीं पहनने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की एसडीएम जमील खान ने बताया कि उनके क्षेत्र में 105 चालान बनाए गए। हर व्यक्ति से 100-100 रुपए वसूले गए। एसडीएम मनोज वर्मा ने भी टीमें बनाकर अपने क्षेत्र में मास्क नहीं पहनने वालों पर चालानी कार्रवाई की।

हमीदिया के आरएमओ डॉ. सोहम सात महीने से कोरोना वार्ड में ड्यूटी कर रहे हैं। इस दौरान खुद भी पॉजिटिव हुए। रिकवर हुए तो फिर से कोरोना मरीजों के इलाज में जुट गए। पीपीई किट में रोज आठ घंटे की ड्यूटी। ऐसे में कई बार थकान हो जाती है। रविवार को ड्यूटी के दौरान थकान हुई तो टेबल पर ही सिर रखकर सुस्ताना पड़ा।
हमीदिया के आरएमओ डॉ. सोहम सात महीने से कोरोना वार्ड में ड्यूटी कर रहे हैं। इस दौरान खुद भी पॉजिटिव हुए। रिकवर हुए तो फिर से कोरोना मरीजों के इलाज में जुट गए। पीपीई किट में रोज आठ घंटे की ड्यूटी। ऐसे में कई बार थकान हो जाती है। रविवार को ड्यूटी के दौरान थकान हुई तो टेबल पर ही सिर रखकर सुस्ताना पड़ा।

अविनाश लवानिया, कलेक्टर- मास्क बंटवाएंगे और माइक पर अपील करेंगे

  • मरीज बढ़ने लगे हैं, स्थिति नियंत्रित करने क्या कर रहे हैं?
  • बाजारों में सख्ती शुरू कर दी है। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग और मास्क के नियमों का पालन नहीं करने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई कर रहे हैं।
  • लोगों से नियम का पालन कराने के लिए आपकी प्लानिंग क्या है?
  • -जो लोग नियमों का पालन नहीं कर रहे हैं। उन्हें ही वाॅलेंटियर बनाया जाएगा। चौराहे पर खड़े होकर मास्क बंटवाएंगे और माइक पर अपील कराएंगे। बाजार खोलने और बंद करने के समय सहित अन्य नियमों का पालन सख्ती से कराया जाएगा।
  • क्या पहले की तरह बड़े कंटेनमेंट एरिया बनाएंगे?
  • अब उसकी जरूरत नहीं है। जिन क्षेत्रों में मरीज मिल रहे हैं, वहां सैंपलिंग बढ़ाएंगे।

भोज विवि तीन दिन के लिए सील
भोज विश्वविद्यालय के रजिस्ट्रार और उनकी पत्नी की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव आई है। इसके अलावा विवि के ही एक डिप्टी रजिस्ट्रार व अन्य दो कर्मचारी भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। इसके चलते विवि प्रशासन ने अगले तीन दिन तक विश्वविद्यालय को सील किया गया है। कार्यवाहक कुलपति डॉ.एलपी झारिया के अनुसार विवि में संक्रमण फैलने की संभावना के चलते यह निर्णय लिया है।

