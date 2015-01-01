पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भोपाल में सख्ती:मरीज बढ़ने के साथ ही कंटेनमेंट जोन बनाए जाएंगे; लोगों की आवाजाही फिर बंद होगी, आज रात 8 बजे से बाजार बंद हो जाएंगे

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भोपाल के चिरायु अस्पताल का आईसीयू वार्ड। भोपाल में हर दिन कोरोना केस बढ़ रहे हैं।
  • सिर्फ खाने पीने की दुकानें ही रात 10 बजे तक खुल सकेंगी
  • सभी औद्योगिक इकाइयों, अस्पताल और मेडिकल दुकानों को छूट

भोपाल में लगातार बढ़ रहे कोरोना के केस को देखते हुए मध्यप्रदेश के गृह मंत्रालय ने 2 दिन पहले भोपाल में रात का कर्फ्यू लगाने के संबंध में निर्देश जारी किए थे। अब दो दिन बाद भोपाल कलेक्टर अविनाश लवानिया ने धारा 144 के तहत नई गाइडलाइन जारी कर दी है। अब आज से ही इस पर सख्ती शुरू हो जाएगी।

इसके बाद दुकानदारों को नई गाइडलाइन के अनुसार आज से इसका पालन अनिवार्य रूप से करना होगा। कलेक्टर ने कहा है कि कोरोना केस अगर बढ़ते हैं, तो इलाकों में कंटेनमेंट जोन बनाए जाएंगे। इनमें लोगों की आवाजाही एक बार फिर से प्रतिबंधित की जाएगी, ताकि संक्रमण को रोका जा सके। इसके अलावा सांस्कृतिक, सामाजिक और धार्मिक कार्यक्रमों को लेकर सभी तरह की पाबंदियां लगाई जा रही हैं।

नई गाइडलाइन

सांस्कृतिक सामाजिक एवं धार्मिक कार्यक्रमों

इन तीनों श्रेणी के कार्यक्रमों के आयोजन बंद स्थानों में हाल की क्षमता के अधिकतम 50% लेकिन 100 व्यक्तियों से अधिक नहीं हो सकते। इसकी सूचना पहले से प्रशासन को देनी होगी। खुले स्थान पर मैदान के आधार पर अधिकतम 200 व्यक्तियों के साथ कार्यक्रम की पूर्व सूचना देनी होगी। आयोजन स्थल पर कोविड-19 के प्रोटोकॉल फेस मास्क, सैनिटाइजर, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग और थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग के पालन की जिम्मेदारी आयोजनकर्ता के साथ-साथ आयोजन स्थल वालों की भी होगी।

बिना मास्क के बाहर निकलने वालों पर 100 रुपए से लेकर 500 रुपए तक का जुर्माना है।
बिना मास्क के बाहर निकलने वालों पर 100 रुपए से लेकर 500 रुपए तक का जुर्माना है।

दुकानें एवं व्यवसायिक संस्थान

  • शहर में सभी दुकानें, कार्यालय और व्यवसायिक संस्थान रात 8 बजे तक ही खुल सकेंगे। रात 8 बजे से सुबह 6 बजे तक सभी बंद रहेंगे।
  • सभी औद्योगिक इकाइयां, अस्पताल और मेडिकल दुकानें अपने पूर्व निर्धारित समय तक खुलेंगी।
  • भोजनालय, रेस्टोरेंट और खानपान से संबंधित दुकानें कोविड-19 के प्रोटोकॉल के पालन की शर्तों के तहत रात 10:00 बजे तक खुल सकती हैं।
  • इन सभी तीनों श्रेणी सांस्कृतिक, सामाजिक एवं धार्मिक कार्यक्रमों में बारात को छोड़कर अन्य सभी प्रकार की रैली, यात्रा, जुलूस और चल समारोह आदि निकालने पर पूरी तरह से प्रतिबंध रहेगा। केवल विवाह समारोह में अधिकतम 50 बाराती शामिल हो सकते हैं।
  • शादी-विवाह संबंधी आयोजन शर्तों के तहत रात 10 बजे तक आयोजित किए जा सकेंगे, लेकिन विवाह की रस्में आदि रात 10 बजे के बाद अधिकतम 30 व्यक्तियों की सीमा के साथ हो सकेंगी।
  • शादी समारोह, केटरर आदि में कार्यरत कर्मचारियों, श्रमिक आदि को उनकी गतिविधि हेतु निर्धारित समय सीमा के उपरांत भी आने-जाने की अनुमति रहेगी।
  • भोपाल शहर अथवा जिले के जिन क्षेत्रों में कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या अत्यधिक पाई जाती है, उन क्षेत्रों को कंटेनमेंट घोषित कर उनके अंदर आवाजाही पर रोक लगाई जा सकेगी।
