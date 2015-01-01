पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डीजल चोरी रोकने की कवायद:निगम वाहनों का पहली बार तय हुआ एवरेज, अब ड्राइवर के अनुसार नहीं मिलेगा डीजल

भोपाल5 मिनट पहले
नगर निगम भोपाल (फाइल फोटो)

नगर निगम प्रशासन ने पहली बार वाहनों का एवरेज तय कर दिया है। अब तक ड्राइवरों की मर्जी के हिसाब से वाहनों का एवरेज माना जाता था और उसी हिसाब से डीजल मिलता था। ऐसी स्थिति में डीजल चोरी की शिकायतें बनी रहती थीं। तीन साल पहले तत्कालीन नगर निगम आयुक्त छवि भारद्वाज की सूचना पर अरेरा हिल्स पर अफसरों ने डीजल चोरी पकड़ी थी।

हालांकि जांच में वह मामला रफा-दफा कर दिया गया। छवि भारद्वाज ने कुछ सुधार लागू किए थे, लेकिन चोरी पूरी तरह रुकी नहीं। निगमायुक्त वीएस चौधरी कोलसानी करीब एक माह से ऐवरेज तय करने की कवायद कर रहे थे। सोमवार को उन्होंने इसका आदेश जारी कर दिया।

