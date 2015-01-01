पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ओपीडी में भीड़:अस्पतालाें में खांसी और वायरल फीवर के 25% मरीज बढ़े, इनमें बच्चे व बुजुर्ग ज्यादा

भोपाल33 मिनट पहले
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।
  • कमजोर इम्युन सिस्टम वाले लोग ज्यादा आ रहे इसकी चपेट में
  • घरों की सफाई व मौसम में आए बदलाव के कारण बढ़े मरीज

राजधानी में माैसम में बढ़ी सर्दी से शहर में वायरल फीवर, कफ काेल्ड, काेल्ड डायरिया के मरीजाें की संख्या बढ़ने लगी हैं। आलम यह है शहर के हमीदिया अस्पताल की ओपीडी में पहुंचने वाला हर चाैथा मरीज सर्दी, खांसी, गले में दर्द और सांस लेने में तकलीफ की शिकायत के साथ पहुंच रहा है। बुधवार काे हमीदिया अस्पताल की ओपीडी में कुल 1105 मरीज इलाज कराने पहुंचे, जिनमें से 280 माैसमी बीमारियाें के थे। डाॅक्टर्स अस्पतालाें में बीते एक सप्ताह में अचानक सामान्य सर्दी, खांसी, बुखार और श्वांस राेग के मरीजाें की संख्या बढ़ने के पीछे शहर के माैसम में अचानक बढ़ी ठंडक काे मान रहे हैं।

बच्चे, बुजुर्ग और अस्थमा पीड़ित ज्यादा
गांधी मेडिकल काॅलेज (जीएमसी) के टीबी एंड चेस्ट डिपार्टमेंट में प्रमुख एवं प्राेफेसर डाॅ. लाेकेंद्र दवे ने बताया कि सर्दियाें की शुरूआत में हमीदिया अस्पताल की ओपीडी में ही 20 से 25 फीसदी तक मरीजाें की संख्या में इजाफा हुआ है। उन्होंने बताया कि इन मरीजाें में बच्चे, बुजुर्ग और अस्थमा पीड़ित मरीज ज्यादा हैं। इसकी वजह बुजुर्गाें, बच्चाें और अस्थमा पीड़ित मरीजाें की इम्युन सिस्टम युवाओं की तुलना में कमजाेर हाेना है। अगले दाे सप्ताह तक बच्चे, बुजुर्ग और अस्थमा पीड़ित मरीज सुबह और शाम की सर्दी से बचें।

बढ़ेगी वायरल फीवर और कफ पीड़ितों की संख्या
हमीदिया अधीक्षक डाॅ. आईडी चाैरसिया के मुताबिक बुधवार काे ओपीडी में 1105 मरीज आए। इनमें से 280 ने बुखार, सर्दी, खांसी की तकलीफ बताई। दाे सप्ताह तक वायरल फीवर और कफ काेल्ड के मरीजाें की संख्या बढ़ेगी। ऐसा दीपावली के मद्देनजर सफाई का काम तेजी से हाेना है। सफाई के दाैरान हवा में धूल के कण कई घंटाें तक तैरते रहते हैं, जाे सांस के साथ व्यक्ति के फेफड़ाें में पहुंचते हैं, जिससे संबंधित व्यक्ति काे खांसी के साथ तेज सर्दी की शिकायत हाे रही है।

