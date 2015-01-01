पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मप्र में कौन सा ‘कमल’ खिलेगा, फैसला आज:प्रदेश में 28 सीटों पर वोटों की गिनती सुबह 8 बजे से

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सांवेर के एक काउंटिंग बूथ पर तैयारी पूरी। यहां पूर्व मंत्री तुलसी सिलावट चुनाव मैदान में हैं।
  • अनूपपुर का सबसे पहले, ग्वालियर पूर्व का नतीजा सबसे बाद में आएगा
  • तीन बड़े नतीजे आज -बिहार चुनाव, मध्यप्रदेश उपचुनाव और आईपीएल फाइनल

प्रदेश के 19 जिलों की 28 विधानसभा सीटों पर 3 नवंबर को हुए उपचुनाव के नतीजे मंगलवार को आएंगे। इन परिणामों से तय होगा कि भाजपा का कमल खिला रहेगा या फिर कमलनाथ सत्ता में आएंगे। वोटों की गिनती सुबह 8 बजे पोस्टल बैलेट के साथ शुरू होगी। इसके बाद 8:30 बजे से ईवीएम केे मतों की गिनती होगी। अब तक पोस्टल बैलेट की गिनती पूरी नहीं होने पर ईवीएम की मतगणना का अंतिम राउंड रोक दिया जाता था, लेकिन इस बार यह नियम हटा दिया गया है।

डाक मत एवं ईवीएम वोटों की गिनती लगातार चलती रहेगी। प्रदेश में 46619 पोस्टल बैलेट डाले गए हैं। सबसे ज्यादा 3675 मेहगांव में और सबसे कम 491 करैरा में पड़े हैं। अनूपपुर में सबसे कम 18 राउंड हैं, इसलिए यहां नतीजा सबसे पहले, जबकि 32 राउंड वाली ग्वालियर पूर्व सीट का सबसे बाद में आ सकता है। इस बार 12 मंत्री और 2 पूर्व मंत्रियों की प्रतिष्ठा दांव पर है।

इस बार काउंटिंग में यह नया
जिन ईवीएम का कंट्रोल यूनिट डिस्पले नहीं होगा, उन्हें रिटर्निंग आॅफिसर एक तरफ रखेगा। बाकी मशीनों से वोटों की गिनती जारी रहेगी। यदि प्रत्याशियों की जीत-हार का अंतर डिस्प्ले नहीं होने वाली कंट्रोल यूनिट के मतों से अधिक है तो उसे मतगणना में नहीं लिखकर परिणाम घोषित किया जाएगा। इसी तरह यदि अंतर कम या बराबर है तो मतों की गणना वीवपैट से नियमानुसार की जाएगी। मतगणना में मेंडेटरी वीवीपैट की गणना में रेंडमली चयनित 5-5 वीवीपैट की स्लिप की भी गणना कर सत्यापन किया जाएगा।

भाजपा की बंपर जीत होगी

उपचुनाव में जनता ने जैसी बंपर वोटिंग की है, भाजपा की जीत भी उतनी बंपर होगी। प्रदेश की जनता का पहले भी हमें समर्थन मिला, उपचुनाव में भी भरपूर समर्थन मिलेगा। -

लोकतंत्र के हत्यारों काे सबक होगा

कमलनाथ, पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री
कमलनाथ, पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री

चुनाव परिणाम लोकतंत्र व संविधान के हत्यारों के लिए सबक होंगे। प्रदेश में सौदेबाजी और बोली की सरकार का अंत होगा। प्रदेश में फिर से कांग्रेस का परचम लहराएगा। -

सिंधिया की प्रतिष्ठा दांव पर...

इन उपचुनावों में पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया की प्रतिष्ठा दांव पर है, क्योंकि 28 में से 16 सीटें उनके प्रभाव वाले ग्वालियर-चंबल अंचल में है। सिंधिया के साथ 22 विधायक कांग्रेस छोड़कर भाजपा में शामिल हो गए थे। इससे अल्पमत में आई कमलनाथ सरकार गिर गई थी। इसी वजह से उप चुनाव की स्थिति बनी। सिंधिया की प्रभाव वाली सीटों में जौरा, सुमावली, मुरैना, अंबाह, दिमनी, पोहरी, ग्वालियर, ग्वालियर पूर्व, डबरा, भांडेर, मेहगांव, गोहद, बामोरी, अशोकनगर और मुंगावली हैं। सिंधिया के खास समर्थक सांची, सुरखी और सांवेर सीट से मैदान में है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें