हिंसक झड़प:चचेरे भाइयों ने किया भाभी व भतीजों पर तलवार से हमला; जमीन बंटवारे को लेकर हुआ था विवाद

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • एक ही परिवार के दो गुट आपस में भिड़े, 3 लोग गंभीर घायल

जमीन के बंटवारे को लेकर एक ही परिवार के दो गुट आपस में भिड़ गए। तीन सगे भाइयों ने अपनी भाभी और उनके दो बेटों पर तलवार और लाठी-डंडे से हमला कर दिया। हमले में मां और उसके दो बेटे गंभीर रूप से घायल हुए हैं। पुलिस ने आरोपी तीन सगे भाइयों के खिलाफ हत्या के प्रयास का मामला दर्ज किया है।

पुलिस के मुताबिक, रामस्वरूप मीणा बिलखिरिया के ग्राम पिपलिया हटीला में रहते हैैं और खेती-किसानी करते हैं। उनका अपने चाचा हरिनारायण से जमीन के बंटवारे को लेकर विवाद है। इसी विवाद के चलते रविवार शाम करीब साढ़े पांच बजे दोनों परिवार के लोग आमने-सामने आ गए। बताया गया है कि रामस्वरूप की पत्नी गिरजाबाई, उसके बेटे हेमेंद्र व राहुल खेत में बोनी कर रहे थे। तभी हरिनारायण के बेटे इसका विरोध करने पहुंच गए।

जब मां और दोनों बेटों ने उनकी बात नहीं मानी तो राजेश, दुर्गेश और द्वारिका मीणा ने उन पर तलवार और लाठी-डंडे से हमला कर दिया। हमले में मां और दोनों बेटे गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। घायलों का एक निजी अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है। पुलिस ने हत्या के प्रयास का मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

