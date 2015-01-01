पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बीडीए चेयरमैन ने पुरानी योजना के बारे में बताया:सीएस की नाराजगी, बोले- आप तो सारी याेजनाएं फिर से ले आए

भोपाल2 घंटे पहले
आप सारी याेजनाएं फिर से ले आए। आप काैन सी याेजना करना चाहते हैं और काैन सी छाेड़ना चाहते हैं। ये नाराजगी भरे शब्द थे मुख्य सचिव इकबाल सिंह बैंस के और निशाने पर थे भाेपाल विकास प्राधिकरण के चेयरमैन व संभागायुक्त कवींद्र कियावत। यह वाकया हुआ प्रदेश के विकास प्राधिकरणाें की याेजनाओं के संबंध में बुलाई गई बैठक में।

बैठक में सीएस के सामने बीडीए ने पुरानी याेजनाओं काे फिर से शुरू करने के बारे में बताया। इसमें से कई याेजनाओं काे पहले निरस्त कर दिया गया था, लेकिन पिछले दिनाें इन्हें फिर चालू करने का प्रस्ताव तैयार किया गया है। इसका प्रजेंटेशन देखने के बाद सीएस की नाराजगी सामने आई। उनके नाराजगी व्यक्त करने पर कियावत काेई जवाब नहीं दे पाए। इस पर बैंस ने कहा कि इनसे क्या बात करें। इन्हें पता ही नहीं कि काैन सी याेजना करना है और काैन सी छाेड़ना।

इतना कहने के बाद सीएस दूसरे शहर के प्राधिकरणाें के बारे में चर्चा करने लगे। इस बीच कियावत ने उनसे दाेबारा बात करने का आग्रह किया, ताे बैंस ने कहा कि आप से अलग से चर्चा करेंगे। बीडीए की कई स्कीमाें पर वर्षाें से काेई काम नहीं हुआ। इस बारे में बीडीए चेयरमैन कवींद्र कियावत ने कहा-अभी पूरी तरह रिव्यू नहीं हाे पाया है।

