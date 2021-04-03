पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सायबर मामलों की जांच में तेजी:ऑनलाइन ठगों से निपटने के लिए गृह मंत्रालय बना रहा सायबर सेना; एक्सपर्ट को जोड़ने के लिए बनाई गई वेबसाइट

भोपालएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: भीम सिंह मीणा
प्रदेश के केवल भोपाल, इंदौर, जबलपुर और ग्वालियर शहर में इन शिकायतों में थोड़ा बहुत निराकरण हो पा रहा है, बाकी जिलों में 80 फीसदी मामले पेंडिंग हैं। - Dainik Bhaskar
प्रदेश के केवल भोपाल, इंदौर, जबलपुर और ग्वालियर शहर में इन शिकायतों में थोड़ा बहुत निराकरण हो पा रहा है, बाकी जिलों में 80 फीसदी मामले पेंडिंग हैं।
  • अब तीन तरह के सायबर सिपाही होंगे, ये ऑनलाइन फ्रॉड के मामलों में लोगों की सीधे मदद कर सकेंगे

ऑनलाइन ठगाें से निपटने के लिए अब सायबर सेना मदद करेगी। ये सायबर सिपाही तीन तरह के होंगे। पहले- गैरकानूनी सामग्री की जानकारी जुटाकर पीड़ितों की ऑनलाइन मदद करेंगे। दूसरे- सायबर फ्रॉड और उससे बचाव को लेकर जागरूक करेंगे। तीसरे-सायबर विशेषज्ञ होंगे, जो गंभीर मामलों में सीधे मदद करेंगे। भारत सरकार के गृह मंत्रालय ने बाकायदा एक वेबसाइट बनाकर ऐसे विशेषज्ञों को जोड़ना शुरू कर दिया है, जो सायबर के जानकार हैं। इन्हें सायबर वॉलंटियर्स नाम दिया जा रहा है। इसी नाम से केंद्रीय गृह मंत्रालय ने वेबसाइट भी बनाई है। इसके जरिए देशभर का कोई भी नागरिक सीधे जुड़ सकता है।

सरकार ने इसकी चयन प्रक्रिया सख्त रखी है, ताकि कोई गलत व्यक्ति न जुड़ जाए। सायबर एक्सपर्ट हेमराज सिंह चाैहान ने बताया कि भोपाल शहर के साथ पूरे प्रदेश और देश में लगातार सायबर फ्रॉड के मामले बढ़ते जा रहे हैं। ऐसे में भारत सरकार ने साइबर वाॅलंटियर्स को जोड़ने की यह पहल शुरू की है। इस पहल से हमारे द्वारा की गई मदद को कानूनी वैधता मिलेगी। एसपी (दक्षिण भोपाल) कृष्णा थोटा ने बताया कि‌ आम लोगों को सायबर वालिंटियर्स के रूप में जोड़ रहे हैं। इसमें जिनके पास टेक्नीकल नॉलेज है, वे लोगों को जागरूक करने का काम करेंगे।

पिछले साल रोज औसतन 10 शिकायतें

  • एक साल में शहर और आसपास सायबर फ्रॉड करने वालों के दो गैंग पुलिस ने पकड़े हैं। इन्होेंने कॉल सेंटर बनाकर लोगों से बड़ी ठगी की।
  • 03 हजार से अधिक मामले सायबर फ्राॅड के वर्ष- 2020 में सामने आए हैं।
  • 1500 से ज्यादा मामले 2019 में विभिन्न पुलिस थानों में हुए हैं दर्ज।
  • 100 से अधिक युवाओं से जालसाजी को लेकर पिछले साल की गई थी पूछताछ।
  • 02 गैंग सायबर पुलिस ने पिछले साल पकड़ी जो कॉल सेंटर बनाकर ठगी करती है।

ऑनलाइन लोन के नाम पर धोखा देने वाले, क्रेडिट व डेबिट कार्ड फ्रॉड, क्लोन वेबसाइट फ्रॉड, टॉवर के नाम पर पैसे मांगने वाले समेत अश्लील फोटो अपलोड करने जैसे मामले शामिल हैं।

24 तरह के अपराधों को सायबर फ्रॉड की श्रेणी में किया शामिल
इस तरह जुड़ सकते हैं- गृह मंत्रालय ने एक्सपर्ट को जोड़ने cybervolunteer.mha.gov.in वेबसाइट बनाई है। इस पर रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए फाॅर्म उपलब्ध है। इसमें वाॅलंटियर्स के तकनीकी ज्ञान के बारे में पूछा गया है। इसमें आपके द्वारा किए गए कामों की जानकारी मांगी गई है।

इन लोगों को प्राथमिकता- सायबर वाॅलंटियर्स के लिए उन्हें जोड़ा जाएगा, जिनके पास बिग डाटा एनालिटिक्स, एथिकल हैकर्स, इंफार्मेशन एश्योरेंस, इंफार्मेशन सिक्योरिटी सिस्टम, मालवेयर एनालिस्ट, डिजीटल/ नेटवर्क फोरेंसिक, कोडिंग, मोबाइल एप डवलपमेंट और मोबाइल एप टेस्टिंग के सर्टिफिकेट होंगे।

ग्रूमिंग, बुलिंग, डेटा ब्रीज जैसे अपराध सायबर फ्रॉड
केंद्र सरकार ने बाल अश्लीलता यानी याैन कंटेंट, सायबर बुलिंग, सायबर स्टाॅकिंग, सायबर ग्रूमिंग, ऑनलाइन जॉब फ्रॉड, ऑनलाइन सेक्स्टॉर्शन, विशिंग, सेक्सटिंग, मैसेजिंग, सिम स्वैप स्कैम, डेबिट/क्रेटिड कार्ड फ्रॉड, क्लाेनिंग, फिशिंग, स्पैमिंग, रैंसमवेयर, वायरस वार्म्स और ट्रोजन, डेटा ब्रीज, किसी सेवा से इंकार करना, वेबसाइट डीफेसमेंट, सायबर स्क्वाटिंग, फार्मिंग, क्रिप्टोजैकिंग, ऑनलाइन ड्रग तस्करी, वेब जासूसी समेत कुल 24 श्रेणी सायबर अपराध की बनाई है।

प्रदेश के केवल भोपाल, इंदौर, जबलपुर और ग्वालियर शहर में इन शिकायतों में थोड़ा बहुत निराकरण हो पा रहा है, बाकी जिलों में 80 फीसदी मामले पेंडिंग हैं।

