तीन दिन बाद बढ़ेगी ठंड:बंगाल की खाड़ी से उठे चक्रवाती तूफान 'निवार' के असर से पूर्वी इलाकों में हो सकती है बारिश, भोपाल में  ठंड से राहत

भोपाल6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
तस्वीर बोट क्लब बड़ा तालाब की है, यहां पर शाम के वक्त मौसम में धुंध छाई रही।
  • 28 नवंबर को पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के आगे बढ़ने के हवाओं का रुख फिर से बदलकर उत्तरी होगा, जो ठंड बढ़ाएंगी

बंगाल की खाड़ी में उठे चक्रवाती तूफान 'निवार' के आज यानि बुधवार को तमिलनाडु के तट पर टकराने की संभावना है। मौसम विज्ञानियों के मुताबिक, निवार के असर से पूर्वी मध्य प्रदेश में खासकर जबलपुर संभाग में बुधवार-गुरुवार को बारिश हो सकती है। तूफान के असर से राजधानी भोपाल सहित शेष इलाकों में बादल छाने से न्यूनतम तापमान में बढ़ोतरी हुई है। आज रात का तापमान कल के मुकाबले 3 डिग्री तक बढ़ गया, जिससे ठंड से राहत मिली है।

हालांकि 28 नवंबर के बाद एक बार फिर ठंड का दौर शुरू होने के आसार हैं। 28 नवंबर को पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के आगे बढ़ने के हवाओं का रुख फिर से बदलकर उत्तरी हो जाएगा। इससे ठंड बढ़ने की संभावना है। मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र भोपाल के मौसम विज्ञानी एचएस पांडेय ने बताया कि निवार तूफान आज तमिलनाडु के तट पर टकराएगा। इसका प्रभाव छत्तीसगढ़ के अलावा पूर्वी मप्र में बुधवार से ही दिखने लगेगा। बादल छाएंगे और बारिश भी होगी।

चक्रवात के कारण बदल रहा हवा का रुख

पांडेय ने बताया कि वर्तमान में दक्षिण-पश्चिम राजस्थान पर एक प्रेरित चक्रवात अभी भी बना हुआ है। इसके प्रभाव से हवा का रुख बदलने लगा है। पूर्वी हवा चलने से वातावरण में नमी बढ़ने लगी है। इससे आज राजधानी भोपाल सहित अनेक स्थानों पर शाम के समय बादल छाने की संभावना है। यही वजह है कि रात के तापमान में तीन डिग्री की बढ़ोतरी हुई है।

28 नवंबर से फिर आएगा सर्दी का दौर

वहीं एक वेस्टर्न डिस्टरबेंस भी उत्तर भारत की तरफ बढ़ रहा है। इसके असर से भी वातावरण में नमी बढ़ेगी। इससे ठंड से फिलहाल राहत मिलेगी। 28 नवंबर को पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के उत्तर भारत से आगे बढ़ने के बाद एक बार फिर हवाओं का रुख बदलकर उत्तरी होने लगेगा। उत्तर भारत से आने वाली सर्द हवाओं के कारण एक बार फिर प्रदेश में ठिठुरन बढ़ने लगेगी।

