  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Bhopal
  • Darshan Dehu Na Apar Hai Sixth Maiya Will Be Worshiped Between Songs; Will Give Arghya To The Setting Sun

छठ पूजा आज:दर्शन देहू न अपार हे छठी मैया गीतों के बीच होगी आराधना; अस्त होते सूर्य को देंगे अर्घ्य

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पांच नंबर स्थित तालाब।
  • बड़े तालाब में प्रवाहित होंगे दीप, सुरक्षा इंतजाम भी रहेंगे

दर्शन देहू न अपार हे छठी मैया...उग हे सूरजदेव अरघ के बेरिया...सुन ले अरजिया हमार हे छठी मैया...जैसे कई भोजपुरी गीतों की गूूंज शुक्रवार शाम तालाबों के घाटों व मंदिरों से सुनाई पड़ेगी। अवसर होगा सूर्य आराधना के छठ महापर्व का। राजधानी में यह पर्व एक दशक में व्यापक रूप ले चुका है। गुरुवार को घरों में खरना रस्म के साथ महिलाओं द्वारा निर्जला व्रत प्रारंभ कर दिया, जिसका समापन शनिवार सुबह उदित सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ समाप्त होगा। कोरोना महामारी पर धार्मिक आस्था भारी पड़ती दिखाई दे रही है। संक्रमण के खतरे को देखते हुए भोजपुरी व गोस्वामी समाज के अधिकांश लोग घरों पर ही छठ मैय्या की पूजा कर अस्त होते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देकर सुख-समृद्धि व संतान के सुख के लिए प्रार्थना करेंगे। बाकी लोगों में कोई स्थानाभाव तो कोई किसी अन्य कारण से तालाबों के घाटों व विभिन्न स्थानों पर बनाए गए अस्थाई जल कुंडों पर जाकर पूजा करेंगे। मुख्य आयोजन शीतलदास की बगिया, वर्धमान पार्कघाट, काली मंदिर, खटलापुरा, सरस्वती शिशु मंदिर भेल व सरयू घाट अयोध्या नगर में होंगे।

बरखेड़ा व अयोध्या नगर में भी होगी पूजा
सरस्वती मंदिर ई-सेक्टर बरखेड़ा भेल में बनाए गए सूर्यकुंड स्थल पर छठ पूजा होगी।पांच नंबर तालाब, ओल्ड सुभाष नगर, एकतापुरी, शाहपुरा, अशोका गार्डन विश्वकर्मा मंदिर बाग मुगालिया, काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर करोद, अयोध्या नगर, कलियासोत व बेहटा गांव बैरागढ़।

खरना रस्म के साथ पूजा और व्रत शुरू
पर्व की पूर्व बेला में भोजपुरी परिवारों में खरना रस्म संपन्न की गई। इसमें महिलाओं ने शाम को पूजा के बाद लौकी, चना दाल व गुड़ से बनी खीर आदि का प्रसाद ग्रहण कर व्रत प्रारंभ किया, जिसका समापन रविवार को उदित होते सूर्य की पूजा के साथ होगा।

घाट सजाए... भोजपुरी एकता मंच के तत्वावधान में शीतलदास की बगिया व वर्धमान पार्क घाट पर पूजा का आयोजन किया जाएगा। मंच के अध्यक्ष कुंवर प्रसाद ने बताया कि महिलाओं व उनके परिजनों का यहां दोपहर 3 बजे से पहुंचना प्रारंभ हो जाएगा। इसके बाद पूजा का सिलसिला प्रारंभ होगा। महिलाएं फल व पकवान का भोग अर्पित करेंगी।

