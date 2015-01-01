पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीएम का 'IPS' को धनतेरस गिफ्ट:चुनाव में हटाए गए दतिया और अशोक नगर एसपी को वापस भेजा

भोपाल25 मिनट पहले
राज्य सरकार ने दतिया और अशोकनगर जिले के पुलिस अधीक्षकों की नई पदस्थाना आदेश जारी किया है। दोनों जिलों में उन अफसरों को भेजा है, जिन्हें चुनाव के दौरान हटाया गया था।
  • दोनों जिलों से हटाए गए कलेक्टरों को वापस पदस्थ कर चुकी है सरकार

राज्य सरकार ने अमनसिंह राठौड़ को दतिया और रघुवर कुमार सिंह को अशोक नगर का फिर से एसपी बना दिया है। गृह विभाग ने इसके आदेश जारी कर दिए हैं। दोनों पुलिस अफसरों को चुनाव आयोग ने शिकायत के आधार पर हटा दिया था।

गृह विभाग ने चार आईपीएस अफसरों की नई पदस्थापना के आदेश जारी किए हैं।
गृह विभाग ने चार आईपीएस अफसरों की नई पदस्थापना के आदेश जारी किए हैं।

आदेश के मुताबिक दतिया एसपी तरुण नायक को पुलिस मुख्यालय भोपाल में सहायक पुलिस महानिरीक्षक पदस्थ किया गया है। नायक की जगह अमन सिंह राठौड़ को भेजा गया है। इसी तरह भोपाल साइबर सेल में एसपी रघुवर कुमार सिंह को अशोकनगर की कमान फिर से सौंपी गई है, जबकि गुरुकरण सिंह को वापस साइबर सेल में पदस्थ किया गया है। दोनों पुलिस अफसरों को चुनाव आयोग के निर्देश पर हटाया गया था, लेकिन चुनाव प्रक्रिया पूरी होते ही दोनों अफसरों को उन्हीं जिलों में भेज दिया गया है।

इससे पहले राज्य सरकार चुनाव के दौरान पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज करने वाले दतिया कलेक्टर संजय कुमार की वापस पदस्थ कर चुकी है। उन्हें चुनाव आयोग के निर्देश पर हटाया गया था। इसी तरह अशोकनगर कलेक्टर अभय कुमार वर्मा को चुनाव के दौरान कांग्रेस की शिकायत पर हटाया गया था। वर्मा को भी सरकार ने वापस अशोक नगर भेजा गया है।

