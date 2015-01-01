पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • Death Of An Elderly Man In Coma After Falling Into An Open Pit In Model Road; The Accident Took Place Last Saturday In Sant Hirdaram Nagar

दुर्घटना:मॉडल रोड के खुले गड्ढे में गिरकर कोमा में पहुंचे बुजुर्ग की मौत; संत हिरदाराम नगर में बीते शनिवार हुआ था हादसा

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

संत हिरदाराम नगर के मॉडल रोड किनारे खुले गड्ढे में बीते शनिवार को गिरकर कोमा में पहुंचे टी वार्ड निवासी एलएम जैन (72) की मौत हो गई है। वित्त एवं लेखा विभाग से रिटायर सहायक संचालक रहे जैन का बीते दो दिनों से निजी अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा था। डॉक्टरों ने उनके सिर की सर्जरी के बाद परिजनों को बताया था कि घायल जैन कोमा में चले गए हैं और उनके बचने की उम्मीद महज 2 फीसदी ही है। छोटे बेटे मनीष जैन ने बताया कि दो दिन तक इलाज के बाद डॉक्टरों ने इन्हें मृत घोषित कर दिया।

मंगलवार को हमीदिया में पोस्टमार्टम के बाद संतनगर के विश्रामघाट में उनका अंतिम संस्कार किया गया। मृतक जैन के बड़े बेटे राजेश जैन का कहना है कि नगर निगम प्रशासन की लापरवाही से उनके पिता की मौत हुई है। निगम अफसर ही इसके लिए सीधे तौर पर जिम्मेदार हैं। जिनके खिलाफ जल्द ही वे एफआईआर दर्ज कराएंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें