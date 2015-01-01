पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अच्छी खबर:दुग्ध संघ में मनेगी दीपावली, कर्मचारियों को मिला 7वां वेतनमान का पूरा एरियर

भोपाल2 घंटे पहले
  • प्रबंधन ने किया दूसरी किस्त का भुगतान, प्रदेश में अभी कहीं नहीं मिला पूरा एरियर
  • एक कर्मचारी-अधिकारी को 40 हजार से 2.5 लाख रुपए तक होगा फायदा

भोपाल दुग्ध संघ में सभी कर्मचारियों को सातवां वेतनमान पूरा दे दिया गया है। यह प्रदेश के सार्वजनिक उपक्रम या सरकारी विभाग की पहली ऐसी संस्था है, जहां कर्मचारियों को पूरा सातवां वेतनमान दिया गया। इसके मिलने से एक कर्मचारी-अधिकारी को 40 हजार रुपए से 2.5 लाख रुपए तक का फायदा होगा।

इसकी वजह यह है कि 1 जनवरी 2016 से सितंबर 2018 तक के 33 महीने के एरियर का भी नगद भुगतान किया गया है। संघ के कर्मचारियों ने 33 महीने का एरियर देने की मांग को लेकर ढाई साल में 15 बार आंदोलन किया। कर्मचारी कांग्रेस महामंत्री आदर्श शर्मा एवं दुग्धालय मजदूर संघ के महामंत्री लीलाकिशन चक्रवर्ती ने बताया कि लंबे संघर्ष के बाद प्रबंधन ने यह लंबित एरियर दिया है।

इसके मिलने से कर्मचारी दीपावली मना सकेंगे। हमें 7वें वेतन का एरियर दाे हिस्साें में दिया गया है। पहला हिस्सा अप्रैल 2019 दिया गया था। अब दुग्ध संघ में किसी भी कर्मचारी का सातवें वेतनमान का एरियर बाकी नहीं है।

परिश्रम के कारण ही संघ लाभ की स्थिति में पहुंचा
दुग्ध संघ के मुख्य कार्यपालन अधिकारी डॉ. केके सक्सेना का कहना है कि कर्मचारियों के परिश्रम के कारण ही संघ लाभ की स्थिति में है। यह उनका अधिकार है। कर्मचारियाें अधिकारियाें को एरियर दे दिया है।

पहली संस्था... जहां पूरे एरियर का नगद भुगतान
शर्मा ने बताया कि मध्यप्रदेश के किसी भी विभाग में अभी तक सातवें वेतन का पूरे एरियर का नगद भुगतान नहीं हुअा है। हाल ही में सरकार ने 7वें वेतन की तीसरी किस्त की 25 फीसदी राशि देने की घाेषणा की थी। इसमें भी 75 फीसदी बकाया रखा गया। राज्य सरकार ने 1 जनवरी 2016 से सातवां वेतनमान देने की घोषणा की थी। इसका एरियर तीन किस्तों में मई 2018, मई 2019 और मई 2020 में देने का प्रावधान किया गया था। विधानसभा और लोकसभा और फिर उपचुनाव होने के बाद तीसरी किस्त अटक गई थी।

